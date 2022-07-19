3 Reasons NFL is Sleeping on Jerry Jeudy in 2022

When the Denver Broncos selected Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, the expectations were massive, and rightfully so. Courtland Sutton was coming off of a Pro Bowl season, and Drew Lock had all of Broncos Country dreaming following his five-game sample to end 2019.

It was presumed that Jeudy would fit in straight away with an already exciting offensive core and be the next great Broncos pass-catcher. After all, many analysts viewed him as the top prospect at his position in the draft.

Two seasons later, Jeudy's time in Denver hasn’t justified his draft pedigree. This is due to injury, in large part, quarterback play, and the pandemic. But if there was a player poised to truly break out on this Broncos offense, it’s Jeudy.

Here are three reasons why the floodgates are about to be kicked open by the former Alabama star.

Separation God

In 2021, Jeudy led the NFL in average yards of separation but was targeted only 5.6 times per game. This player is getting open, creating space, and not being looked at as often as his separation should dictate.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Wilson Boost

Was this a Teddy Bridgewater or Lock problem? Maybe a Pat Shurmur problem? None of that matters anymore as Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett are in town, and the numbers say their arrival could lead to Jeudy becoming the player he was drafted to be.

In the last three seasons, Seattle wideout DK Metcalf has averaged 72 receptions, 1,056 yards, and 9.7 touchdowns per year, while Tyler Lockett averaged 85 receptions, 1,095 yards, and 8.7 scores per campaign. Elite production year after year under the Broncos' new signal-caller.

Hackett's WR Acumen

In Hackett’s time as offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Davante Adams became the best receiver in football, putting up ridiculous stats while he was healthy. In 2020, Adams totaled 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns, while in 2021, he had 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 scores.

This isn’t to say that Jeudy is Metcalf, Lockett, or Adams, three of the best receivers in the game. But it shows what Wilson and Hackett can do with elite talent, and it’s undeniable that Jeudy is that gifted.

Bottom Line

With all the excuses gone, it’s time for the former first-round draft pick to step up to the plate, and with the supporting cast around him, the 2022 season is shaping up to be Jeudy's true break-out campaign where he'll take his place amongst the NFL’s best receivers.

Follow Brennan on Twitter @BrennanGrose01.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!