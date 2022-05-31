Earlier this month, Denver Broncos' wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested for criminal tampering, a misdemeanor, in a quarrel with the mother of one of his children. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported that the charges have been dropped by the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office and that the judge has signed off on this motion.

Jeudy was arrested on May 12 and judge Chantel Contiguglia stated the next day that while there was no evidence the pro wideout was a physical threat, there was probable cause for a second-degree criminal tampering charge with a domestic violence enhancer. Due to Jeudy's relationship with the accuser, his girlfriend, the enhancer was automatic per Colorado law.

It is defined as “having the intent to cause injury, inconvenience or annoyance.” Two days following his arrest, Jeudy's girlfriend importuned the court to drop the charges, saying that she did not feel threatened during the conflict.

Jeudy is alleged to have withheld a wallet, car seat, and medical information from her, which resulted in his arrest. Afterward, he spent a night in jail before posting a bond of $1,500.

Jeudy's attorney Harvey Steinburg said in a statement given to Pelissero, “When I reviewed the evidence, I felt there was never a crime committed and Jerry should never have been charged.”

Pelissero also reported that although Jeudy's chargers were dropped, the NFL could still take disciplinary action.

“While Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy won’t face criminal charges, it’s still possible Jeudy could face NFL discipline. From a league spokesman: 'We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.'”

Jeudy is participating in the Broncos' offseason activities as of now, and there doesn’t seem to be a timetable on when, if at all, he could face NFL suspension. The former No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft played an entire 16-game season in 2020 and 10 the following year.

With 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns, Jeudy posted one of the most prolific rookie receiving seasons in Broncos' history. An early injury in 2021 resulted in a disappointing Year 2 body of work wherein Jeudy finished with just 38 receptions for 467 yards and zero scores.

