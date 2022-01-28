Broncos Star Sends Cryptic Message Amid Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Thursday offered a single emoji in response to the team's hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as its next head coach.

The cryptic tweet came amid swirling speculation regarding Jeudy's future with the organization — speculation fueled by the Broncos' potential pursuit of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams.

The addition of Hackett, formerly Green Bay's offensive coordinator, may directly lead to the subtraction of the third-year pro, whom some already are fitting for green and yellow threads.

Here's the theory: If Rodgers and/or Adams are packaged in a trade, the compensation is expected to include multiple players on top of a slew of premium draft selections. The Packers will want a halfway comparable wideout should they part with Adams, and the Broncos are less likely to move Courtland Sutton or Tim Patrick considering both inked lucrative contract extensions during the 2021 regular season.

Adams' acquisition alone will prove costly, according to NFL insiders.

"We know they have the cap — $49 million. We know they have the assets — think Jerry Jeudy," ESPN's Jordan Schultz recently reported. "And you have a potential sign-and-trade opportunity with Davante Adams, Jeudy, and a first-round pick."

But, combined with Rodgers, the prospective megadeal would have severe long-term ramifications.

"I think the Packers could get four first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a player or two for Rodgers and Adams," opined beat reporter Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Jeudy, the 15th overall choice of the 2020 draft, has tallied 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns across 26 games (19 starts) in Denver. The highly-touted Alabama product missed much of this past campaign due to an ankle injury that limited him to only 38 catches and zero TDs.

Under rookie control through 2023 with a fifth-year option available, Jeudy would offer the cash-strapped Packers — currently $50 million over the salary cap — an inexpensive alternative to Adams, a pending unrestricted free agent. The two are loosely similar in terms of route running and footwork, making the swap more logical than not.

The Broncos would eat some dead money ($2.15 million) by declaring Jeudy a post-June 1 trade ($4.3 million pre-June 1) while possibly absorbing Adams on a projected $18.5 million franchise tender for next season.

