Report: Broncos to 'Consider' Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC

Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.

"Jerry Rosburg, Denver’s interim coach for final two games, had an end-of-season meeting with ownership in which he expressed interest in the Broncos’ head coaching position, per source. Denver appreciated the plan he outlined for the job and will consider it," Fowler tweeted on Sunday.

It's no surprise that Broncos CEO Greg Penner, and, ostensibly, GM George Paton, were impressed by Rosburg's two-week body of work to end the season. The shift in the Broncos' energy and demeanor with Rosburg at the helm was palpable.

Rosburg's Broncos gave the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money in Week 17, though it still resulted in a loss. And the Broncos handily defeated the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers in the season finale, even with the opponent's starters playing through most of the second half.

There was much to like about Rosburg, including his erudite oratory skills at the podium. His specialty is in the third phase, so while he's obviously not the favorite to land the head-coaching job in Denver, I could see Penner and Paton importuning the next hire to keep him around as special teams coordinator.

That would be assuming Rosburg would be interested in such a role. After all, Paton pulled Rosburg from retirement back in late September when Nathaniel Hackett telegraphed over three straight weeks to open the season just how incompetent and in over his head he really was.

By the time Rosburg got the reigns in Denver, the roster had been fatally depleted by the injury bug. But that's a big reason why the results the soon-to-be 68-year-old Rosburg gleaned from the Broncos in just two weeks (albeit) were so impressive.

The Broncos want more of a head-coaching guru and a guy who can 'fix' Russell Wilson. Although Rosburg proved that he was a more competent team manager than Hackett, such intangibles the Broncos seek reach beyond the old-timer.

Who knows, though? Broncos Country may not have seen the last of Mr. Rosburg, pending how things unfold in the next week. Were he to actually be hired as head coach, what decision was made as offensive coordinator to shepherd Wilson would be paramount.

With the first round of interviews in the books, the Broncos are expected to hold a second interview with one to three candidates before making a head-coaching decision. Stay tuned.

