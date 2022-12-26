On the heels of an embarrassing and ugly Christmas Day loss wherein the Los Angeles Rams dropped a 50-burger on the Denver Broncos, CEO Greg Penner stepped in and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos announced Hackett's dismissal Monday morning.

With two games left to be played on the regular-season schedule, though, who would the Broncos tap to serve as interim head coach? ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news, and while the answer is poetic, it will surprise some fans.

"Sources: Broncos players were just informed that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, whom Nathaniel Hackett hired during the season to aid him in clock management strategy, is now taking over as the Broncos’ interim head coach, effective immediately," Schefter tweeted.

What makes the Rosburg decision so ironic is that he wasn't even on Hackett's coaching staff to open this NFL season. Rosburg was hired during preparations for the Broncos' Week 4 matchup, following Hackett's three-week display of game-management incompetency to open the season.

The 67-year-old Rosburg is best known as a special teams coordinator and has worked for four different NFL clubs since 2001. He purportedly helped Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh with a lot of the in-game decision-making and logistical demands of the job.

So why did Penner and GM George Paton opt for Rosburg to assume the interim mantle instead of, say, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, whose defense has been the Broncos' only competent unit for most of this season? While we'll likely learn more on Tuesday when Penner and Paton hold court in a press conference, one big reason is likely Evero's contract.

If the Broncos were to name him interim head coach, it would usurp his current contract and render him a free-agent coach when the season is over. Keeping Evero as the defensive coordinator allows Denver to retain his rights in 2023 and beyond — in the event the next head coach would like to hold onto one of the NFL's brightest young defensive minds. This theory has been promulgated by KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright, and it makes sense.

The poetic justice of the coach the Broncos hired to help Hackett figure out how to better do his job becoming his immediate successor as interim is immense. Rosburg will finish out this season as the Broncos' [interim] head coach while Penner leads a search for a permanent replacement.

Fortunately, the Broncos got a two-week start on that process by cutting bait with Hackett now.

