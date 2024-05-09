Broncos Release Statement on Passing of 'Orange Crush' Architect Joe Collier
The Denver Broncos lost one of the most iconic coaches in team history this week with the passing of Joe Collier. On Monday, the brainchild of the iconic Orange Crush defense of the 1970s passed away at his home in Littleton, CO, at the age of 91.
The Broncos provided a statement mourning and honoring Collier.
“The architect of the famed ‘Orange Crush’ defense, Joe Collier is one of the most impactful coaches in the history of the Denver Broncos and regarded among the best defensive coordinators of all-time. He was an innovator in the NFL with his 3-4 defense, helping the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances during a legendary career with our franchise that spanned more than two decades. Intelligent, modest and soft-spoken, Collier provided steady leadership to five different head coaches as the Broncos emerged as perennial contenders in the 1970s and 1980s. His profound influence on countless players and coaches in Denver included 12 Broncos Ring of Famers, 11 Pro Bowl selections and 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar.
“Collier’s loyalty to the Broncos extended beyond the playing field as a Ring of Fame Selection Committee member for more than 20 years dedicated to recognizing our all-time greats. As we celebrate the extraordinary life and career of Joe Collier, our hearts go out to his three children (Joel, Julie and Lisa) along with his entire family and many friends.”
Collier spent 20 seasons with the Broncos as an assistant coach, beginning in 1969 as a defensive backs coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1972 under then-head coach John Ralston.
Ralston would later be succeeded by Red Miller, under whom Collier truly blossomed as a defensive coordinator and play-caller, culminating in a Super Bowl XII berth. In the club's first Super Bowl appearance, the Broncos ultimately fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-10.
In yet another head-coaching change-over, Collier would remain on as defensive coordinator under Dan Reeves, helping to lead the Broncos to two more Super Bowl appearances, both of which, unfortunately, resulted in blowout losses. But Collier's impact in Denver was lasting.
This man coached some all-time greats in Broncos history, from soon-to-be-enshrined Hall-of-Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar, to Louis Wright (the first NFL's first true 'shutdown corner), to vaunted Ring-of-Famers like Rich Jackson, Paul Smith, Billy Thompson, Tom Jackson, Dennis Smith, Karl Mecklenburg, and Simon Fletcher.
Only Ring-of-Fame head coach Mike Shanahan has more combined seasons as a Broncos coach (21) than Collier. Combined, Collier helped the Broncos to a 168-132-7 record (.559) , including five division titles (1977-78, ’84, ’86-87), and three Super Bowl appearances (1977, ’86-87).
Perhaps Collier's name will one day find it's way into the rafters at Empower Field at Mile High and join the Broncos Ring of Fame. It's not often than an assistant coach makes it into a team's Ring of Fame, but if anyone in NFL history is deserving, it's Joe Collier.
Rest in peace.
