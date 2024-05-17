Broncos OLB Coach Selected for Coveted NFL Accelerator Program
Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite has been selected to participate in the NFL's Coach Accelerator program. The Broncos announced the news on Thursday, and it's a great opportunity for Wilhoite, indicating how much the team values him.
Former Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker was selected as Denver's representative in last year's Coach Accelerator program. He was in his third season with the Broncos. Although Parker left for a lateral position with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, he was a bonafide defensive coordinator candidate around the NFL before accepting the gig he did.
Within a few short years of entering the NFL as a quality control coach, Parker was under consideration for some of the most coveted coaching jobs in the league. That's due, certainly, to his unique talents, but we can also credit his association with the Accelerator program.
The same can be said for ex-Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, who was the team's Accelerator representative the year prior. He went from being a position coach to defensive coordinator to head-coaching candidate over a two-year span thanks, in part, to the Broncos selecting him for the Accelerator program.
So, as you can see, being chosen for the Accelerator program is not only indicative of how Denver values Wilhoite's talent and wherewithal as a coach, but it could be a harbinger of bigger and better things for him, even if, like Parker and Evero, it's with another club. Wilhoite was hired by Sean Payton and the Broncos last year after serving as linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wilhoite previously worked under Payton in New Orleans as a special teams assistant in 2019 and a defensive assistant the year following. A former NFL linebacker (2011-16), Wilhoite played inside as a pro, totaling 298 tackles (231 solo) with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
In tandem with Denver's pass-rush coach Jamar Cain, the 37-year-old Wilhoite will be tasked with maximizing the still untapped potential of Denver's rush linebacker corps, which is headlined by Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto. Rookie third-rounder Jonah Elliss joins the fray this year under Wilhoite.
Browning, Cooper, and Bonitto combined for 21 sacks last season. Cooper led the way with a team-high 8.5 sacks, but the Broncos need Wilhoite to help move the needle for the group and provide Vance Joseph's defense with a more consistent pass-rushing presence on the edge.
