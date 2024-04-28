Broncos Given Bold Grade for Drafting Utah OLB Jonah Elliss by PFF
After going with the most important position on the field on Day 1 — selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix — the Denver Broncos went back to the “premium position” well and added Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss at pick 76 in the third round.
The FBS leader in sacks per game last season (1.2), Elliss is a highly aggressive player whose motor runs hot. Not the largest pass rusher at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, he possesses long arms and uses a variety of pass rush moves to beat blockers and pressure the passer.
Elliss has an NFL bloodline, as his father was a former first-round pick and played in the league for a number of years, and two of his brothers have recently played in the NFL. There should be little question whether Elliss will know what it takes from a professional perspective to put in the work and maximize his skill set at the NFL level — a theme of many premium free-agent signings and draft picks since Sean Payton came to Denver.
With the Broncos' lack of pass rush talent and starters Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning set to hit free agency in 2025, adding another talented rush linebacker to the room is a move for the immediate and future health of the defensive front.
Denver may not have garnered high marks across the board for the selection of Nix at No. 12 overall, but taking Elliss in Round 3 was met with a warmer reception. ,The Broncos’ selection of Elliss earned a “very good” grade via Pro Football Focus.
"Edge rusher was a need for the Broncos heading into Day 2, and they get some good value here with Elliss early in the third round. In 10 games last year, he racked up 39 pressures — including 13 sacks — and won 17.7% of his pass-rushing snaps. Getting their quarterback and edge defender with limited picks in the first two days of the draft is good business by the Broncos," PFF wrote.
The Broncos also acquired veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers via trade on Day 3 of the draft to further bolster their rather anemic front from last season. While Franklin-Myers played a lot of 7 technique, reducing inside to 4i and 3 tech for the New York Jets, early reports are that he will likely play more inside in a role similar to Zach Allen for Denver this season. Thus, while Franklin-Myers has the ability to play edge, expect his addition not to impact the snap availability of the Broncos’ outside linebackers.
How will Denver’s rush linebacker depth chart shape up this coming season? Given none of the Broncos’ current players stand out as run defenders for early downs, expect a heavy rotation of Browning and Cooper on early downs with Ellis and Nik Bonitto getting more play on passing downs.
Also, Denver's plan for last year’s undrafted rookie Thomas Incoom, as well as 2023 third-rounder Drew Sanders, could further muck up the pecking order at edge. The Broncos have a lot of youth and developmental upside at the edge rusher position.
However, the room still lacks a transcendent talent and difference-maker on the defensive line. With so many solid options at the position and perhaps more bodies than roster spots, keep an eye on the Broncos potentially trading a pass rusher before the start of the 2024 season.
Given that Elliss is a selection under the current regime and will be playing under a four-year rookie contract, he will be safe and have a roster spot. However, the likes of Browning, Cooper, and Bonitto should be on notice as we inch closer to OTAs and training camp.
