Broncos Select Utah Edge Rusher Jonah Elliss at Pick 76 in Round 3
After all the excitement of the Denver Broncos landing quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12 overall, Day 2 of the NFL draft was much slower. Lacking a second-round pick, the Broncos had to wait until pick No. 76 in the third round before getting back in the action.
Sean Payton got his guy for the offense in Round 1. In Round 3, GM George Paton perhaps got his, as the Broncos drafted Utah edge rusher Jonah Eliss at pick 76.
The 6-foot-2, 248-pound pass rusher totaled 12 sacks as a senior at Utah last season, to go along with 37 tackles, 16 of which were for a loss. He exits the college ranks with 16 career sacks and three forced fumbles.
His father Luther Elliss played for the Broncos in 2004 and the Detroit Lions. As an Idaho native and three-year Ute, Elliss has plenty of experience playing at altitude. That has often been a trait the Broncos look for in draft prospects, especially the big boys who play in the trenches.
Elliss' pass-rushing tool kit is considered to be a bit lacking by Mile High Huddle's draft experts, but he wins a lot with an excellent spin move. However, even when he doesn't win off the snap, his high-octane motor leads to him making a lot of plays.
The Broncos have needed better production from the edge position. Denver's current rush linebackers are best suited as No. 2 guys at best. The Broncos have plenty of 'Robin' pass-rushers. What they're lacking is a bonafide 'Batman' and those guys are hard to find in Round 3.
Never say never, but Elliss doesn't project as that game-changing pass rusher the Broncos need, but it's hard to find those guys deep into the third round. Lacking at the most important position on the field, the Broncos had to prioritize quarterback in Round 1, but Elliss gives the team a nice boost on the edge and some depth.
Elliss joins Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Drew Sanders in Denver's edge room. As a rookie, it's hard to see Elliss being more than a situational pass rusher or a guy who cracks the rotation on third down or obvious passing situations.
Welcome to the Mile High City, Jonah Elliss!
