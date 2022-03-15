Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Re-Sign LB Josey Jewell to 2-Year Deal

The Broncos re-signed one of their own.

The Denver Broncos made big waves over the past 12 hours, signing free-agent defensive tackle D.J. Jones and edge rusher Randy Jones. The defense was bolstered even further by the Broncos re-signing linebacker Josey Jewell to a two-year deal according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. 

"Broncos have reached 2-year agreement with ILB Josey Jewell, per source. Josey is back," Klis tweeted Tuesday. 

The deal is reportedly worth $11 million. The Broncos entered the 2022 offseason with three off-ball linebackers hitting free agency: Jewell, Alexander Johnson, and Kenny Young. The buzz was that Jewell would be the apple of Denver's eye and that came out in the wash on Tuesday.

Originally Denver's fourth-round draft pick back in 2018 out of Iowa, Jewell became a role player immediately and not long after, a starter. He seemed to really turn a corner in last summer's training camp, and started off the 2021 campaign red-hot before suffering a season-ending pectoral tear. 

At 27 years old, Jewell still has plenty of gas left in the tank. If he plays out the duration of his two-year deal, he'll hit free agency once again still on the right side of 30.

Jewell projects as Denver's starting linebacker with Baron Browning next to him. A coach on the field, Jewell's intangibles and leadership set him apart from the likes of Johnson and Young. 

This was a solid deal for the Broncos. 

