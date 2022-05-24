As the Denver Broncos began their OTAs, head coach Nathaniel Hackett began the process of unleashing quarterback Russell Wilson. Diving into red-zone work on Monday featured heavy doses of Wilson using his legs and ability to throw on the run, which was certainly exciting to see and will also grab the headlines.

Veteran safety and defensive captain Justin Simmons is also grateful for the increased level of competition that will test his own unit. Considering the challenges that the elite quarterbacks of the super-powered AFC West will throw at the Broncos soon enough, the fact that Simmons and company have a sparring partner like Wilson can only have long-term benefits.

“It was great for us, honestly. We’re going to see that with [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes twice a year, we’re going to see that with [Chargers QB Justin] Herbert," Simmons said on Monday. "[Raiders QB Derek] Carr has the ability to extend plays,” Simmons explained. “I’m just thinking in our division—I can go down the list of the teams that we’re going to play. It seems like the game each and every year is just elevating more and more to quarterbacks that are more mobile and can extend plays with their legs.”

It takes a veteran mindset like Simmons' to be able to see the bigger picture and respond to the challenges. Even with Wilson running the Broncos' offense, relying on him coming out on top of divisional shootouts in 2022 would be a serious roll of the dice. This leads to the reality that the defense will have to make some stops in big games when it really matters.

Steeling themselves against Wilson in high-tempo red-zone drills won’t be for the faint-hearted and the Broncos' defense will inevitably take several bloody noses along the way. But Simmons likes how they're building crucial muscle memory already, even if Wilson often breaks free to make plays.

“That’s great. Especially in the red zone, because it’s not about the length but the width. You can get open,” Simmons detailed on red-zone defense. “All you need is this much separation, and with a guy like Russ that can extend plays like that, we’ve seen [that] time and time again throughout his tenure. Defensively for us, that’s great reps because you’re always like, ‘That was a sack!’ But real life, he can probably make some people miss right there and get the play going. That’s good work for us too.”

OTAs are primarily designed for everyone to find their feet in the new scheme and get back into the flow of things. That might suit other teams, but the Broncos seem determined to push the envelope and fast-track their preparations on both offense and defense.

