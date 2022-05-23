The Broncos aren't going to make the same mistake the Seahawks did with Russell Wilson.

The Denver Broncos are back in the building as the team kicks off Week 1 of OTAs. That put the rookies on the grass with the veterans for the first time, which created some interesting scenes at UCHealth Training Center.

The Broncos ran a lot situational drills on Monday, emphasizing red-zone work specifically for the offense. Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson could be seen connecting with multiple receivers like Courtland Sutton.

After practice, head coach Nathaniel Hackett laid out exactly what his expectations are at this point for the nine-time Pro Bowler, talking up Wilson's progress in assimilating the new playbook and settling in with his new teammates and football environs.

"I think it's all about just the command of the system," Hackett said of Wilson. "We want to build this thing completely around him and make sure he's comfortable, and watch him come alive. I think he did some awesome things today, utilizing his athleticism. At the same time, being able to just be a pure drop-back passer. I think there were a lot of good things and we've just got to keep on developing that and just the integration of the system, and his feel with the rest of the team. How he is with the other guys—wide receivers, tight ends, and just get those guys all on the same page."

Hackett's remarks are conspicuous considering the Seattle Seahawks' apparent reticence to build their offense around Wilson all those years. The Seahawks won a lot of games with Wilson not being the offensive emphasis but the Broncos aren't about to make the same mistake.

Hackett's going to let Russ cook.

Wilson looks good out there, no doubt. It's noteworthy that the veteran signal-caller has taken notice of a few rookies who've shown early signs of dedication by showing up to the building early to get that proverbial worm.

The young guys, [rookie tight end Greg] Dulcich and [rookie wideout] Montrell [Washington]—'MW'—those guys have been coming in early... I think the dedication—obviously, you guys saw a lot of good stuff out here today, a lot of touchdowns, and a lot of good things. And the defense looks tremendous, too. We have a really good football team and that's exciting."

For what it's worth, Dulcich caught a touchdown pass on Monday, getting worked into the action early and often. That's typically the type of results that the early birds garner.

Broncos Country is champing at the bit to see its new franchise quarterback in action and in the flesh. That'll have to wait until late July when training camp kicks off.

For now, the Broncos are continuing to install Hackett's new offense and Wilson is setting the tone, and offering up a fresh brand of leadership and intensity. It's been like manna in the desert.

