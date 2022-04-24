Broncos WR KJ Hamler 'Well Ahead of Schedule' in Recovery from Torn ACL

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler continues taking steps forward — literal and figurative — as he recovers from major knee surgery.

Broncos general manager George Paton, speaking at Friday's pre-draft press conference, declined to place an exact return timeline on Hamler, who suffered a torn ACL during the team's victory over the Jets last September — but who's now "well ahead of schedule" in his rehab.

"We’re looking forward to getting him back during the season," Paton said.



These remarks are nearly identical to what Paton revealed at the Scouting Combine, claiming Hamler is "doing really well" yet wouldn't provide specifics beyond that.

"I can't put a time on it, but I don't know if I've ever seen anyone grind the rehab like he's doing," Paton said March 1.

A 2020 second-round selection, Hamler was injured while attempting to corral a Teddy Bridgewater pass amid Denver's shutout win versus New York on Sept. 26. He finished his sophomore campaign with just five catches for 74 scoreless yards. As a rookie, Hamler posted 381 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions.

Though undersized (5-9) and a bit injury-prone (dating back to college), which limits his NFL ceiling, Hamler's calling card is his electrifying speed, best exemplified by this 80-yard TD against Minnesota in 2021 preseason play.

Nobody else within the loaded Broncos WR corps — not Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, or Jerry Jeudy — can do what Hamler does, something Paton acknowledged as added value for new, gunslinging quarterback Russell Wilson.

"I couldn’t be [more] impressed with anyone in our building than KJ Hamler," he said. "Significant injury and no one fights, no one works, no one has more passion—and the fact that I saw him running routes last month at Russell [Wilson’s passing camp]—I mean, I know he’s doing well, I know his surgery went well. But I saw him out there and [it’s] very impressive. A player like KJ, Russell throws one of the better deep balls in the NFL, so to have a guy that can stretch the field—I like KJ. I like Courtland. I like Jeudy. I think it’s only going to benefit our team and Russ."

The Broncos are scheduled to hold a voluntary minicamp from April 25-27 and Organized Team Activities throughout May, and a mandatory minicamp from June 13-15. It's unlikely that Hamler does much, if anything, at these practices. But there's a possibility he begins ramping up when Denver kicks off training camp in late July, roughly 10 months after first injuring his knee.

