Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

Forget Sherwin Williams. Just call former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, who supplies his material free of charge.

“I have the Raiders [at No. 1] … the Chargers at No. 2. I got the Chiefs finishing third,” Wright predicted earlier this month in an interview with USA TODAY.

“You got to look at it from a holistic standpoint — you got to look outside of the quarterbacks, what’s on the other side of the ball, what’s on defense. I believe the Broncos have some pieces, but I don’t know if it’s going to be enough to slow down these weapons in this division. It’s going to be tight, but only three are going to make it.”

Denver finishing last in the AFC West and outright missing the playoffs in 2022? Stop me if you've heard that before. Because you have.

There was this, in April, from an anonymous NFL executive:

"Let’s face it, if they get Rodgers, they are the No. 1 team in that division. Instead, they are being looked at as possibly the third-, maybe even the fourth-best team in that division. And I like Wilson. I think he can still play. But there is a big difference between what Denver wanted and what Denver got."

And this, on May 10, from NFL Network's Bucky Brooks:

"When I look at this team from one to 53, I feel like they are at the bottom of the division. I look at what the Kansas City Chiefs have done, the Chargers and Raiders, and I do not see a more talented team."

Once is a coincidence. Twice is a pattern. Thrice is willful ignorance.

But, hey, at least Wilson could get a hero's welcome during his season-opening Seattle homecoming.

"He won't be booed, he won't be booed. They love Russell. But they're going to be cheering for their 12s," Wright said, referencing Seahawks fans. "I know both coach [Pete] Carroll and Russell very well. These two men are going to do everything in their power to prepare and win this ballgame. It's going to be fun, it's going to be exciting, and I can't wait to see it."

So the Broncos have that going for them, which is nice.

