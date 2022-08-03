The Denver Broncos have added the name of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to their brand-new ownership team.

In an official statement released by Rob Walton, owner of the Broncos, the 77-year-old welcomed the British Racing Champion to the dream team.

“We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," the statement read. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Hamilton used his social media platforms to express his excitement at moving into ownership of a major pro sports franchise, proclaiming how the Broncos are now setting the standard for diverse leadership.

Somewhat amusingly, the 37-year-old attached a picture of his pet bulldog Roscoe proudly adorned in the famous Orange and Blue.

NFL owners are expected to ratify the sale of the Broncos next Tuesday, and the team’s new owners have wasted little time reaching out to investors from various backgrounds to join the group.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and superstar wife Ciara were entertained by Hamilton at the Monte Carlo Gran Prix earlier this summer, so perhaps this was an announcement that's been very much in the pipeline.

Alongside the likes of former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and entrepreneur Mellody Hobson, Hamilton now makes up a trio of Black part-owners.

Hamilton, in particular, brings his unique winning mentality and experience in top-level sports to an ever-expanding ownership group in Denver. Alongside his firm commitment to campaign tirelessly for equal rights, the champion driver looks like a perfect fit for an exciting new era in the Mile High City.

The Hamilton news was an exciting development that was ultimately marred by the unfortunate injury to Broncos' starting wide receiver Tim Patrick on Tuesday. Patrick tore his ACL and will miss the entire 2022 season.

