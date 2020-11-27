Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Saints | Week 12 | Predictions & Picks

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 5-5: With his elite versatility, Alvin Kamara is a star who is back to his very best form. Simply put, the Denver Broncos must stop a New Orleans Saints offense that will look to establish the run. The Saints defense has a ferocious secondary and a very good defensive line, and it will be a huge ask for QB Drew Lock to pull out a win. Vic Fangio's defense will have its share of wins against QB Taysom Hill but the increased usage of Michael Thomas was a significant development from last week. Then again, I didn't see the Broncos being able to pull out the win against Miami. The jury is still out on Lock, but let's take one game at a time and see more consistency and week-to-week growth. Although the Broncos make it close, the Saints have too much star power to overcome.

Pick: Saints 24, Broncos 20

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) 5-5: After knocking off a strong Miami team at home last week, it’s another tough test for the Broncos with the Saints riding into town with an elite defense and a new look offensively with Hill calling the shots. Denver won’t have an answer for the Saints offensively and will struggle to move the ball this week.

Pick: Saints 26, Broncos 10

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-6: Last week's win over Miami proved that the Broncos have some fight left in them. The keys to this game? Avoiding turrnovers and ball control. On defense, the Broncos slow up the Saints offense and get two big takeaways. Phillip Lindsay scores the winning touchdown as the Broncos emerge victorious in a close one.

Pick: Broncos 24, Saints 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 6-4: This is the make-or-break game of the season for the Broncos. If Denver has any shot at still making the playoffs, it has to sneak a big win against a top-tier opponent and this is the team's best chance. The Broncos come out swinging vs. the Saints, jumping out to an early 10-0 lead before a bad turnover allows the Saints back into the game causing this one go down to the wire. Unfortunately, a last-second field goal secures victory for the Saints.

Pick: Saints 23, Broncos 21

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 4-6: It's going to take more than playing mistake-free in all three phases for the Broncos to win this Sunday. The Saints have a much better team even with Hill at QB instead of Drew Brees. To be victorious, the Broncos defense will need to create turnovers, something that has been largely missing this season. Unfortunately, neither happens and the Broncos get embarrassed at home again by a superior team.

Pick: Saints 31, Broncos 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 5-5: I'd love to believe the Broncos are going to win this game but I simply don't see it happening. You can never rule out an upset in the NFL but the Saints are not the Dolphins. Let's face it, Miami entered last week at 6-3 as a team out-kicking its coverage. As good as Brian Flores has been, it pales in comparison to the competency and experience of Sean Payton and his entire Saints coaching staff. That's the problem with this matchup. Not only do the Saints have talent in spades, even without Brees, but they're also arguably the best-coached team in the NFL. It would take a perfect storm (and performance) for the Broncos to overcome the obstacle New Orleans presents. Never say never. And while Fangio has a sterling record going against rookie quarterbacks, Hill is not a rookie and he's surrounded by elite talent and coaching. Unless the Broncos defense turns predatory and takes the ball away from Hill multiple times, giving Lock and company a few short fields, the Saints will cruise to victory at Mile High. I'll echo James; the improvement from Lock and OC Pat Shurmur last week was encouraging but sustaining it against an elite opponent? I'll believe it when I see it.

Pick: Saints 27, Broncos 13

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) 5-4: The Broncos running game looked fantastic this past Sunday against the Dolphins. They’ll need to replicate that production while getting significantly better play from Lock if they are to snap the Saints' current seven-game winning streak. One week of film on Hill will be a huge help for Fangio’s defense to slow him down. The Broncos keep it closer than the current -6 line, but not enough to outscore this Super Bowl contender.

Pick: Saints 20, Broncos 16

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 5-5: Can the Broncos emerge victorious? Sure. Denver's proven capable of hanging with even the most elite teams. Will the Broncos win this game? Tall order. It would take a repeat of last week's upset of Miami and Denver hasn't strung together many winning streaks in the Fangio era. Speaking of, I expect his defense to limit Hill, Kamara, and the Saints offense, but the question, as always, becomes: Can the Broncos offense do enough to match? Call me crazy, but neither Shurmur nor Lock have earned the benefit of doubt just yet. Prove me wrong, fellas.

Pick: Saints 22, Broncos 19

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 5-5: This is arguably as tough of a game as the Broncos will face all season. Despite Brees being out and Hill running the show for the offense, the highlight of this Saints team is the defense which features the best run-stopping defense in the league with a top-10 passing unit to go with it. If Denver is going to have a chance, lock is going to have to play one of the best games of his career.

Pick: Saints 24, Broncos 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 7-3: The Broncos will face a much tougher test this week. The Saints defense may be better than the offense and Hill may not be elite, but he can be productive. Some might think certain factors play into the Broncos' favor, but they're facing a Super Bowl contender this time. It could be close, but the Broncos aren't the favorites here.

Pick: Saints 24, Broncos 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 6-4: I expect Fangio’s defense to show up and confuse Hill with multiple looks. Blitz this young QB and force him to beat you with his arm and not his legs. Shurmur’s offense will be feast or famine with the running game. As per usual, Lindsay and Melvin Gordon will be rotated every other series in a predictable offense. There will be multiple turnovers including at least one interception by Lock. Special teams will continue to sputter. Even though Payton has never beaten the Broncos, he flies out of the Mile High City with the New Orleans' first win over Denver since 1994.

Pick: Saints 24, Broncos 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 6-4: If Denver has any hope of winning this game, it's going to have to sell out to stop the run on defense. With Hill making his second career start and Kamara having a monster year running the ball, Denver needs to make Hill win with his arm. I would deploy a Cover 2 defense with man coverage underneath, keeping LB Alexander Johnson as a spy on Hill, who is a tremendous runner in his own right. If Denver doesn't do that, it's gonna be near-impossible to win.

Pick: Saints 17, Broncos 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 4-6: This turns into a defensive battle as Fangio's defense confuses Hill, while the Saints defense, with their top-notch run defense and very solid passing defense, shut down Denver's offense. What becomes the deciding factor are the multiple big mistakes by the Broncos offense — from turnovers to big drops.

Pick: Saints 17, Broncos 9

