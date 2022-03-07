Report: Broncos Interested in Signing Former Pro Bowl QB

The Denver Broncos are "believed to be in the mix" for impending free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to a March 6 report by ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

"Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal," the report states. Graziano and Fowler named the Broncos, Panthers, Steelers, Commanders, and Giants as interested suitors.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That Trubisky is expected to garner significant interest when unrestricted free agency begins March 16 has been among the worst-kept secrets at this week's Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. On Friday, 9News' Mike Klis reported the former No. 2 overall pick is "gaining strong momentum" and "should get starting job somewhere" in 2022.

"Especially with 5 QB-desperate teams (NO, PIT, WAS, CAR, DEN)," noted Klis.

Trubisky spent last season with the Bills, operating as Josh Allen's backup. Although he only attempted eight passes, the 27-year-old largely rehabbed his once-cratered value working under then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who left in January to become the Giants head coach.

Trubisky played his first four years (2017-2020) in Chicago. He enjoyed a solid start to his career — buttressed by an 11-win 2018 Pro Bowl campaign — before eventually flaming out alongside ex-Bears HC Matt Nagy.

Something of a dual-threat, Trubisky has completed 64.1% of his passes for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions across 50 starts to date. He's added 1,081 yards and nine TDs on the ground, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Graziano and Fowler speculated that whichever club lands Trubisky could then pair him with a rookie QB such as Liberty's Malik Willis — and that club may well be the Broncos, who interviewed Willis at the Combine and reportedly are in the market for a veteran stopgap at the sport's most important position, provided they cannot acquire top target Aaron Rodgers.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!