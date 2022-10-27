The Denver Broncos offense is currently the bottom-ranked offense in the NFL and one of the worst ever. The Broncos can't stop shooting themselves in the foot and making critical mistakes in key moments.

Several factors point to the player execution being a bigger issue than the play-calling, which the tape reinforces, but it's on the coach calling the plays to scheme to the strengths of his personnel. That said, Nathaniel Hackett's play-calling has not been as bad as many make it out to be. There is a legit case to be made that Denver's offensive woes are more about the Jimmys and Joes than the Xs and Os, but that doesn't mean the calls aren't an issue.

Hackett is calling plays that see receivers getting open, only to be missed by Russell Wilson through his read or throw. Hackett calls plays to attack where the defense is weak in coverage, only to fail for one reason or another. Part of the issue here is trying to call a game that his quarterback wants to play instead of what Hackett knows Wilson can execute best.

Wilson doesn't want to be a roll-out quarterback. He wants to be Peyton Manning or Tom Brady and work from the pocket.

So, Hackett and Wilson adapted the playbook to the QB's liking, allowing him to be that quarterback. Unfortunately, Wilson has completely failed to execute as a pocket quarterback, and it's past time for Hackett to step up as the head coach and say, "Your way isn't working. It's time to do it my way."

However, that may not be a cure-all. We got a chance to see Hackett call a game more his way with Brett Rypien, but it was still that same Wilson-made offense that the backup wasn't suited to operate.

When the Broncos' offense has done what Hackett normally wants to do, that's when they've had their most consistent success. But, unfortunately, the Broncos don't stick with it consistently. This is part of why Hackett must give up the play-calling responsibility.

There is also the issue of Hackett's play sequencing being atrocious. He doesn't set plays up over multiple series, as you see from the majority of offensive play-callers around the NFL. He also has this stubbornness to stick with things in the offense that aren't working or go back to a failed play or concept immediately after a failure running it.

This is evidenced by Hackett's shotgun runs in short-yardage situations, back-shoulder fades on consecutive downs, wide-receiver screens, and screens in general. It's all a problem of play sequencing that has to improve.

Hackett has to use the pass to set up the run game with how terrible the Broncos' have been on the ground, and call rushing plays that require less movement from the offensive line because they're terrible at blocking on the move.

Because Hackett won't go away from what isn't working, the time has come to relinquish play-calling duties. The responsibility needs to go to a coach who can call plays to the team's strengths, even if Wilson doesn't like it.

The question is, do the Broncos have a coach like that on the staff? Let's examine the candidates.

Justin Outten | OC

Outten would be the immediate choice as the offensive coordinator, even though he doesn't have play-calling experience. That's one drawback in handing the play-calling over to him, and the other is, would he be a yes-man calling plays?

Outten and Hackett are close, and they may be too much in the same mold to get a difference potentially. So we'd still likely see a lot of caving to Wilson instead of pulling the reins and doing what the QB and the offense can execute. The point of changing the play-calling would be to get away from the placating to try and improve the offense overall.

Klint Kubiak | QBs Coach

Kubiak has play-calling experience as OC with the Minnesota Vikings last year. He's the fan favorite to assume play-calling duties in Denver, mostly due to his experience, but as the son of former Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, the name helps.

Outside of that, as the quarterbacks coach, Kubiak is probably the best option to call the plays that he knows Wilson can execute. Kubiak also would have a better idea of what plays would overcome poor offensive line play after dealing with that in Minnesota.

The concern would be potentially ruffling Wilson's feathers by going away from the type of quarterback he wants to be. There have been some rumblings that, while Kubiak is the Broncos quarterback coach, Wilson is listening to his personal coach (Jake Heaps) a little more.

This could create friction with the quarterback Denver gave up a lot for in a trade and handed a huge deal before even playing a snap. However, Kubiak would likely go more toward what the Broncos' offense can do, which is why he should be the top choice.

Zach Azzanni | WRs Coach

While it is doubtful Azzanni would get a look, he is an interesting one to consider. He has been getting talked about as a future offensive coordinator in the NFL, and this would be a test to determine whether he could essentially handle some of the duties that come with it.

In addition, it would be a little audition for the Broncos if they make coaching changes after this season, and for the rest of the NFL. What's intriguing about Azzani as a play caller is his familiarity with the Broncos' receivers.

His play-calling would likely cater to their strengths in the passing game, which is something Denver hasn't done consistently over the past few years. This option is doubtful, but an intriguing one, as he could probably balance the quarterback and the mentality/attitude of the receivers better than the other options.

Bottom Line

Most Broncos fans seem to agree that it's time for Hackett to hand over play-calling duties. However, with one more game until their bye week, which is in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a change shouldn't be expected until then.

Once the bye week comes, the Broncos' head coach has to realize his complicity in all of these issues, especially if the team falls to 2-6 and makes drastic changes. Not only will the personnel need to be mixed up, but the way the coaches go about things and play-calling will be, too.

When that bye week comes, win or lose, Hackett needs to give up play-calling duties because what he's doing isn't working. It won't guarantee improvement or necessarily save his job, but doing nothing is unacceptable.

