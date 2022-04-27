Randy Gregory Makes Spectacle of Injury at Broncos Practice

Broncos edge defender Randy Gregory is sitting out the offseason program after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff in March. The $70 million free-agent addition was among a handful of players not to practice Monday or Tuesday, the first and second days of Denver's voluntary veteran minicamp.

Gregory, sporting a team-issued hoodie and gym shorts, donned a sling around his shoulder during the portion of practice open to the media. Asked when the sling can be removed, the former Cowboys pass-rusher answered emphatically, if dramatically.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Handed $28 million guaranteed for 16.5 career sacks, Gregory remains without a firm return timeframe. The issue wasn't broached amid Broncos general manager George Paton's pre-draft press conference and went unclarified by head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who skirted past whether Gregory will be ready by training camp.

"Right now we’re just kind of working through everything," Hackett said Monday.

It's safe to presume Gregory will stay sidelined for the remainder of Denver's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp sessions, scattered throughout May and June, before ramping up in early August — with Week 1 the likely target goal.

"We wanted a pass rusher. We wanted somebody that’s going to be opposite [OLB Bradley] Chubb and be able to make a difference," Hackett said of Gregory on March 28. "That’s what he’s going to do."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!