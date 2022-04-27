Randy Gregory Makes Spectacle of Injury at Broncos Practice

Skip to main content

Despite Practice Spectacle, Broncos' Randy Gregory Remains Without Return Timeline

Gregory underwent rotator cuff surgery in March.

Broncos edge defender Randy Gregory is sitting out the offseason program after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his rotator cuff in March. The $70 million free-agent addition was among a handful of players not to practice Monday or Tuesday, the first and second days of Denver's voluntary veteran minicamp.

Gregory, sporting a team-issued hoodie and gym shorts, donned a sling around his shoulder during the portion of practice open to the media. Asked when the sling can be removed, the former Cowboys pass-rusher answered emphatically, if dramatically.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Handed $28 million guaranteed for 16.5 career sacks, Gregory remains without a firm return timeframe. The issue wasn't broached amid Broncos general manager George Paton's pre-draft press conference and went unclarified by head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who skirted past whether Gregory will be ready by training camp.

"Right now we’re just kind of working through everything," Hackett said Monday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's safe to presume Gregory will stay sidelined for the remainder of Denver's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp sessions, scattered throughout May and June, before ramping up in early August — with Week 1 the likely target goal.

"We wanted a pass rusher. We wanted somebody that’s going to be opposite [OLB Bradley] Chubb and be able to make a difference," Hackett said of Gregory on March 28. "That’s what he’s going to do."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Randy Gregory chooses the Denver Broncos over Dallas Cowboys
News

Randy Gregory Makes Spectacle of Injury at Broncos Practice

By Zack Kelberman27 minutes ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High
News

Two Free-Agents Broncos Could Re-Sign Post-Draft

By Mike Evans2 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Talks what Traits he Prizes when Helping Broncos Scout the Draft

By Luke Patterson2 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: DeMarvin Leal | IDL/Edge | Texas A&M

By Lance Sanderson2 hours ago
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is sacked by Georgia linebacker Quay Walker during the second half of U-M's 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Capital One Orange Bowl
News

Broncos Land Georgia LB Quay Walker in PFF's Two-Round Mock Draft

By Nick Kendell3 hours ago
Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (74) against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive end Michael Matus (91) at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Sean Rhyan | OT/OL | UCLA

By Lance Sanderson4 hours ago
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets blocked by Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 191012 Penn St Iowa Fb 052 Jpg
Draft

Finding Broncos: Rasheed Walker | OT | Penn State

By Erick Trickel5 hours ago
George Paton
Draft

Broncos' Priority in the 2022 Draft? Stockpiling 2023 Capital

By Nick Kendell7 hours ago
Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Isaiah Likely | TE | Coastal Carolina

By Lance Sanderson7 hours ago