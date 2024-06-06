Patrick Surtain II 'Healthy, Doing Well' Despite Limited OTAs
Eagle-eyed reporters at Denver Broncos headquarters have noticed something peculiar regarding star cornerback Patrick Surtain: his less-than-full workload amid Organized Team Activities. During Tuesday's practice, Surtain was spotted toward the sideline, an area typically reserved for players rehabbing injuries.
Turns out, that's much ado about nothing. Broncos coach Sean Payton clarified the Pro Bowler's limited participation is neither related to his health nor his contractual status.
“We’re being smart with the rotation. I don’t know how many snaps he had today," Payton told the assembled media after practice. "He’s healthy. I think he’s doing well, and then once he saw that [former Broncos S Steve] Foley is at 44 [career interceptions] and he’s at [seven], he knows he has some work to do still. That’s pretty impressive, 44 [interceptions].”
Drafted ninth overall in 2021, Surtain is entrenched among the league's elite cover men, securing two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod across his first three campaigns. He led the Broncos in pass deflections (12) and finished third in solo tackles (59) last season, playing 99.2% of the defensive snaps.
Surtain, whose fifth-year option was exercised by Denver in April, is due to collect $19.802 million in 2025 base salary — a staggering jump from the $3.52 million he's slated to earn this fall. The Alabama product is now a prime extension candidate, a shoo-in to (eventually) become one of, if not the NFL's highest-paid corner.
"That time will come," Surtain said Monday at his Football2Fashion fundraising event, via the Denver Post. "I'm focused on being the best player I can be."
With no apparent physical or ideological hamperments, Surtain will be permanently foisted into the longtime Justin Simmons role on defense. That is, its best player and most commanding leader, overseeing a young CB stable featuring the likes of Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Damarri Mathis.
"They all (have been) making plays during OTAs and are capable of playing on Sundays," Surtain said. "I'm looking forward to seeing (how it plays out)."
