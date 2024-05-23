Peyton Manning Quietly Expects Broncos to Start Rookie QB Bo Nix
Former Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being a successful NFL quarterback. The a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer famously took things squarely on the chin as a rookie playing for the Indianapolis Colts back in 1998, posting a 3-13 record in his first year as a starter.
The widely held expectation is that Sean Payton's Broncos will throw their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, into the crucible in 2024. Baptism by fire just maybe, but on the subject of Nix, Manning believes it's best for a signal-caller to learn while on the job. The NFL's only five-time MVP seems to expect Nix to start as a rookie.
"They are going to play the best quarterback," Manning said at the Mizel Institute's prestigious awards, via Andrew Mason of Denver Sports. "But, there's no question. I think any quarterback will tell you—being out there on the field, you just learn more things than you do sitting on the sideline. Any quarterback will tell you that. So when that happens for Bo, these quarterbacks, obviously, Sean will make that decision. But I do think experience is your best teacher. It's a marathon, it's not a sprint, right?"
It's noteworthy that Nix accumulated unparalleled experience as a starter at Auburn and Oregon. Consequently, the general consensus is that the 24-year-old should be able to cope with a wide range of setbacks and still thrive learning on the hoof.
Manning is correct. Ultimately, Payton will make the decision on whether to throw Nix into the fray from the get-go. The key to such a pivotal move will be how well Payton feels Nix can run his complex offensive system, but his being an apt pupil is part of why the Broncos drafted him in the first place.
Unlike the perilous situation Manning was plunged into as a rookie, the Broncos' offensive line should be able to keep Nix clean and help him avoid costly turnovers. Much as Manning likes to tell people he's finally over the terrors of his first year in the pros, he still holds the unenviable rookie interception record (28).
Understandably, Manning would like to see that particular monkey removed from his back at some point, but not if it means Nix has to carry the burden.
"So, I played as a rookie. That was—it was not a fun year," Manning said via Mason. "It was well-documented how many interceptions that I threw. I mean, if any one of these rookies wanted to break my interception record I'd be for it. I don't want Bo to break it, but I'd like to get that one off my resume. You'd think with 17 games—that would be able to do it, right? It's 28. shouldn't be that hard. But anyway, I'm over it."
All rookies require an extensive support network to help adjust to the brutal challenges of the NFL, especially quarterbacks. Thankfully, Broncos fans can rest assured that Manning will be around frequently to offer constructive advice and guidance, should Nix seek it out.
Heck, the Sheriff's old key fob from his playing days in Denver probably still works at Broncos HQ. Literally. So he'll be around.
"Obviously, living here, I get to go to all the Broncos games, and I was out at the facility the other day," Manning said via Mason. "Our kids do sports in the area around Dove Valley, so I'm probably at the facility a couple of times a week. Great snacks over there in that kind of cafeteria. So I don't know if I'm being charged for those or what, but great access. And I still have my key fob that still works from when I played, so Keith Bishop never made that go away, so that's helpful as well. But I'm excited about still being a part of the team and a part of this community, like I said."
