Bo Nix Will End Broncos' Franchise QB Drought | 6 Predictors
The Denver Broncos have historically struggled to draft a franchise quarterback, traditionally acquiring their most prolific signal-callers through free agency or trade. Successful examples include Peyton Manning, Jake Plummer, and the legend himself, John Elway.
Conversely, the Broncos have faced challenges with QBs acquired through the draft, such as Tommy Maddox, Jay Cutler, Tim Tebow, and Paxton Lynch. Not a promising first-round legacy that Bo Nix inherits.
However, Nix is poised for success, and today, I'll break down why the former Oregon star is in prime position to be the Broncos' signal-caller for many years to come.
Experience
Unlike most quarterbacks drafted in the first round who are simply riding the wave of a stat-stuffed season, Nix has a tremendous amount of game tape, having played in a record 61 games in the vaunted SEC and high-flying PAC-12 over five seasons.
Nix is 24 years old entering his rookie season. His age is seen as a negative by some, but the Broncos don't need a 21-year-old QB who is still figuring out his game; they need a cost-controlled signal-caller who can play now and doesn't consistently turn the ball over. He's ready to take that leap to the next level — if his college stats are any indicator.
Below is a chart of Nix's collegiate statistics and an example of his growth during his time in the college ranks.
Football IQ
Nix is on another level when it comes to understanding the game. He can identify the opposing team's strategies and communicate with his teammates to run the offense as effectively and efficiently as possible.
Nix's former Oregon Ducks coach, Dan Lanning, praised his work ethic and commitment to improving every day.
"What separates Bo is how much time he puts into work," Lanning said. "He watches more film than coaches. No one is more prepared to step on the field than Bo."
Look for Nix to continue to be a film room junky and expand his vast knowledge of the game.
Physical Traits
When everyone thinks of athleticism, names like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Michael Vick come to mind. While Nix doesn't run a 4.3 40-yard dash, he possesses plenty of speed to keep the defense honest and extend plays.
Nix can make opponents pay with his legs, as Stanford found out when Nix scampered for an 80-yard touchdown.
Protection
While Denver is equipped with the talent up front, it has struggled to gel with each other, and its pass protection ranking has suffered because of it. The Broncos attempted to solve that problem when signing Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey last year.
Unfortunately, the Broncos' free-agent duo would relinquish 10 sacks and 12 penalties in its first season. If Powers and McGlinchey can find a way to turn it around, look for Nix to take advantage of that extra second or two to make opposing teams pay.
If not, Nix become well acquainted with Maxx Crosby, Chris Jones, and Joey Bosa.
Mentality
Most talented college quarterbacks have been successful their entire careers. From high school, where their athleticism was on another level, to college, where the throwing windows are massive, and wideouts actually have the time to stop and wait for deep passes.
When those quarterbacks get to the NFL, the defenders are more athletic; the throwing windows are microscopic. Some quarterbacks would wilt under the first sign of failure and begin to doubt themselves.
Not Nix, though. His commitment to being great far outweighs his fear of failure.
Coaching
Sean Payton and the Broncos took a considerable risk by parting ways with Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, Payton and Russ couldn't get on the same page, and it showed big time.
Now that Payton has his man under center, look for Denver to take the offense to the next level, as Nix continues to grow under the head coach's tutelage in his efforts to turn the first-rounder into the next Drew Brees.
The Takeaway
Nix has the tools and mentality to be Denver's next franchise quarterback, and I’m not the only one to believe he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Nix has garnered high praise from even Bill Belichek, who stated that, of the available college quarterbacks, "He's pretty NFL ready."
Only time will reveal Nix's impact on the Broncos and their playoff aspirations. Until then, Broncos Country will be waiting on pins and needles in hopes that its future franchise quarterback has finally arrived.
