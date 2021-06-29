Contract Year: Predicting OT Cameron Fleming's Odds of Re-Signing With Broncos

Welcome to the next installment of Contract Year, a series that will focus on current Denver Broncos players who are entering the final year of their current contracts with the team. Next up, Cameron Fleming.

This series focuses on Denver Broncos whose multi-year deals are nearing the end, key players who were signed to one-year deals, and those playing under restricted free-agent tenders. They're all players eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022, unless signed to extensions.

The next player in this series is offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, who was signed by the Broncos after the 2021 NFL draft, but will he be back with the Broncos in 2022?

Let's jump in.

Career Highlights

A fourth-round pick by New England in 2014, Fleming started 20 games in four seasons, mostly at right tackle. He signed with Dallas in 2018 and spent two seasons as a depth player, but got six starts.

This past season, Fleming started 16 games for the New York Giants, but that team didn't bring him back. After the Broncos lost Ja'Wuan James to an Achilles injury, the team signed Fleming, along with Bobby Massie, to compete for a spot on the offensive line.

Why he May be Back in 2022

Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Fleming does have starting experience and, if he proves to be the best player for the right tackle job this season, good play on his part gives him a chance to stay past 2021. He's 29 years old, so if he wins the starting job and looks good, the Broncos might be willing to keep him for stability.

Why he May Not be Back in 2022

Massie has more starting experience than Fleming, plus Calvin Anderson is being developed. That could mean Fleming would have to settle for a depth role, which doesn't bode well for his chances to prove he should be kept beyond the 2021 season.

2021 Outlook

Fleming is more likely to be the swing tackle for the Broncos, provided he outplays Anderson in training camp. While Fleming struggles with pass protection, he is a good run blocker, which means he could be useful in situations in which the Broncos utilize a sixth offensive lineman.

Fleming can fill in as a starter for a game here and there, but he's not a good choice to be a full-season starter.

Verdict

If Fleming makes the roster, should give the Broncos some peace of mind with the offensive line depth in 2021. But given that's likely his role if he makes the roster, that signals he's here just for the year.

Odds he'll be back in 2022: None.

