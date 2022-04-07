Skip to main content

Broncos' New 2022 Projected Starting Lineup: Defense

If the Broncos had to play a game tomorrow, what would the new starting lineup look like on defense?

A lot has changed for the Denver Broncos since they entered the 2022 offseson on the heels of a disappointing 7-10 finish. Vic Fangio was fired and Nathaniel Hackett hired to take over the head-coaching duties.

Then the NFL world was thrown off its rocker when the Seattle Seahawks traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, and still just 33 years old, Russell Wilson. From there, the dominoes only continued to fall in Denver's favor. 

With Fangio gone, does that mean his vaunted scheme went with him? Yes, and no. New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a Fangio disciple of sorts, among other well-known coaches, so Broncos fans will probably see looks that are familiar. 

But what of the personnel? Most of Denver's free-agent losses in 2022 have come on the defensive side of the ball. 

If the Broncos had to play a game tomorrow, what would the starting lineup look like on defense? We've already done the offensive side of the ball, so let's dive in on defense. 

Just keep in mind: the Broncos still hold eight picks in the NFL draft so there will be additional new blood injected into this unit but the projected starting lineup, is set. 

Defensive Line

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
  • Left End: Dre'Mont Jones
  • Nose Tackle: D.J. Jones
  • Right End: McTelvin Agim
  • Depth: Mike Purcell, DeShawn Williams, Jonathan Harris, Marquiss Spencer, Jonathan Kongbo

Analsyis: With Shelby Harris dealt to Seattle as part of the Wilson trade, an opportunity has arisen for Agim, a 2020 third-round pick, to step up. Agim projects as the day-one starter but it wouldn't be surprising to see Purcell or Williams eclipse him. 

D.J. Jones is the newcomer here after spending his entire pro career in San Francisco. Denver signed Jones to a three-year, $30 million deal in hopes of bolstering its rushing defense. 

I'm not convinced Purcell will be on this roster come September but for now, he must be accounted for. 

Rush Linebacker

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
  • Weakside: Bradley Chubb
  • Strongside: Randy Gregory
  • Depth: Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning

Analysis: The Broncos are very hopeful in seeing their new edge-rushing dynamic duo — Chubb and Gregory — get after quarterbacks. Both are known to be injury-prone but each guy also brings prodigious talent to the table. 

If Denver can keep them on the field, the feeling is the duo will produce. Behind them, the Broncos made an odd decision to switch Browning from his off-ball linebacker position, where he thrived last year, to edge. 

I'm not holding my breath on the position change being a stunning success (see Walker, DeMarcus). Meanwhile, Reed was brough back on a restricted free-agent tender and Cooper looks to build on a solid rookie body of work. 

Inside Linebacker

Josey Jewell Denver Broncos Free Agent
  • LB1: Josey Jewell
  • LB2: Jonas Griffith
  • Depth: Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Barrington Wade, Baron Browning

Analysis: I could be wrong here but I'm projecting Griffith as the starter next to the recently re-signed Jewell considering Browning's position switch. The Broncos signed Singleton but he's more of a special teams guy and best served as a depth 'backer.

Meanwhile, Griffith absolutely showed out last year when he was called to start down the stretch. After that showing, the Broncos would be remiss to sit Griffith down in favor of a journeyman who's yet to produce anything in the Orange and Blue. 

Cornerback

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
  • Left: Patrick Surtain II
  • Slot: K'Waun Williams
  • Right: Ronald Darby
  • Depth: Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey

Analysis: Surtain reprises his hard-earned role as this team's No. 1 cornerback. Darby will start opposite him while Williams was signed, also a former Niner, to take over slot duties for the departed Bryce Callahan. 

The depth behind the top trio is thin. And that's no slight to Ojemudia or Bassey, both of whom are the height of unproven. 

Expect the Broncos to use at least one draft pick on cornerback. 

Safety

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) motions after a play in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
  • Free: Justin Simmons
  • Strong: Caden Sterns
  • Depth: Jamar Johnson, P.J. Locke

Analysis: This is the depth chart at safety until and unless Kareem Jackson is re-signed. There's no guarantee that'll happen but the Broncos remain open to the possibility. 

As much as I liked Sterns' contributions as a rookie last year, I'm not convinced he can be a suitable strong safety next to Simmons and be that physical presence needed over the middle and in the box. 

Perhaps the Ejiro coaching crew can get more out of Johnson, who pretty well languished as a rookie. Locke continues to hold on as a solid depth defensive back for Denver. I'd expect at least one safety to be drafted this spring. 

So, how are you feeling about Denver's projected starting lineup on defense? If the coaching comes together, it's a unit that could really be something. 

It'll require a few young guys really showing out and being equal to their opportunity. But with Wilson under center, the Broncos are going to be scoring points and putting pressure on opposing offenses to answer. 

That's where the Broncos' new-look defense should thrive.

