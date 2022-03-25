If the Broncos had to play a game tomorrow, what would the new starting lineup look like on offense?

The Denver Broncos have momentum.

After firing Vic Fangio and hiring Nathaniel Hackett to replace him as head coach, Broncos GM George Paton has been a very busy boy. Since orchestrating one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history — acquiring Russell Wilson from Seattle — Paton has quickly set about the process of building the nest around Denver's new franchise quarterback.

There's been so much personnel turnover at different positions — with players departing in free agency and arriving as new acquisitions — many Broncos fans aren't sure exactly how the new starting lineup is shaping up on offense.

Today, I'll break down how the new depth chart looks, which players sit atop it at each position, and give you a picture of why so many talking heads around the NFL believe that Denver is the team to beat — not only in the AFC West, but in the Conference.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Quarterback Starter : Russell Wilson

: Russell Wilson Backup : Josh Johnson

: Josh Johnson Backup: Brett Rypien Analysis: Of all the moves the Broncos have made, this is the position that has not only been upgraded the most significantly, but it's also the one that will have the greatest overall impact on the outlook of this team. Wilson changes everything. He's been a very durable NFL QB with last season being the only year he missed starts due to injury. That alone should be comforting to Broncos fans — as well as knowing that in the 10 years he led the Seahawks, Seattle missed the playoffs just twice and appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one. Wide Receiver USA TODAY Sports X-Receiver : Courtland Sutton

: Courtland Sutton Z-Receiver : Tim Patrick

: Tim Patrick Slot : Jerry Jeudy

: Jerry Jeudy Depth: KJ Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland, Kendall Hinton, Travis Fulgham, Seth Williams Analysis: The wideout position has been a strength for years and it was bolstered significantly this offseason — not by the acquisition of outside guys but by the arrival of Wilson. This crew has already gotten together with Wilson for a four-day throwing session. The Broncos are about to prove just how much talent has always been there at wideout over the past four years. All that was lacking was a visionary play-caller and a next-level triggerman. Tight End Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Starter : Albert Okwuegbunam

: Albert Okwuegbunam Depth: Eric Tomlinson, Shaun Beyer Analysis: Noah Fant was traded to Seattle as part of the Wilson deal, opening the way for Okwuegbunam to step into a starting role and grow fully into his NFL potential. Albert O. still has a lot to learn as a blocker but he'll be a great security blanket for Wilson. Meanwhile, the tight end factors greatly into Hackett's wide-zone rushing attack which is where the free-agent pickup of Tomlinson should really help the Broncos. Beyer is a holdover from years past. Expect the Broncos to use the draft as a means of bolstering this unit. Running Back Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Starter : Javonte Williams

: Javonte Williams Depth: Mike Boone, Damarea Crockett Analysis: This is another spot the Broncos could add more free-agent talent because Melvin Gordon is still unsigned. But the farther we stretch into the new league year, the more it feels like the Broncos are focused on making Williams the bell-cow in 2022 and beyond. Boone was signed last offseason on a two-year deal and was hardly used in 2021. He projects as an excellent complement to Williams. Meanwhile, Crockett continues to hold onto a roster spot, mostly due to his special teams acumen. Fullback Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Starter: Andrew Beck Analysis: Beck was re-signed to serve as the fullback in Hackett's scheme. He can also play tight end but fullback is featured more prominently in a Hackett scheme that more closely resembles the prolific Mike Shanahan attack of the late 1990s and early 2000s than it does, say, the Jon Gruden system in Tampa. Gruden uses the fullback a lot, too, and Hackett's schematic philosophies have been heavily shaped by that West Coast offense variant, though it leans more heavily on Shanahan's vertical-passing/wide-zone component. It'll be fun to see exactly how Hackett's offense takes shape. One thing's for sure, though: Hackett's got the horses to excel either way. Left Tackle Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Starter : Garett Bolles

: Garett Bolles Depth: Calvin Anderson Analysis: The Broncos re-signed Anderson to serve as tackle depth and maybe be the swing guy but he projects best as a left tackle. Meanwhile, Bolles returns as the starter and will benefit tremendously from Wilson's veteran presence behind center. The Broncos need to add a talented, young tackle with developmental upside and this year's draft class is replete with such candidates. Left Guard Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Starter : Dalton Risner

: Dalton Risner Depth: Netane Muti, Ben Braden (free agent) Analysis: It'll be interesting to see exactly how the Broncos envision the O-line taking shape under Hackett and new position coach Butch Barry, who replaces Mike Munchak in Denver. For now, it's safe to pencil in Risner as the starter but he'll have to sing for his supper this time, as the coaching regime that drafted him is gone. Center Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Starter : Graham Glasgow

: Graham Glasgow Depth: Lloyd Cushenberry III Analysis: This is the first spot offensively where things could get interesting as far as guys being moved around. Cushenberry has started every game at center since arriving as Denver's third-round pick back in 2020 but he's left much to be desired. Meanwhile, Glasgow accepted a contract restructure to return to Denver. With another young recent draft pick waiting in the wings at right guard, and a guy who showed great promise as a rookie, if the Broncos really want to field the best five guys, Glasgow will likely end up as the starting center. Glasgow has plenty of experience snapping the ball at the NFL level. It's just that it all came during his time in Detroit. Right Guard Getty Starter : Quinn Meinerz

: Quinn Meinerz Depth: Netane Muti, Ben Braden, Tom Compton Analysis: Although he was far from perfect, Meinerz's impact on the field as a rookie last year was undeniable. The Broncos would be remiss to keep him on the sideline as depth. The only fly in the ointment of Meinerz taking his place as a starter would be assimilating the new scheme. He has the athleticism to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme but he was drafted to play power. Still, the kid is so hungry and talented, it's difficult to imagine him failing to meet the expectations of Hackett and Barry. But if Meinerz struggles to pick up the scheme, Denver could either keep Cushenberry as the center and move Glasgow to right guard (where he started the past two seasons when healthy), or let the two free-agent pickups — Braden and Compton — battle it out. I've got my money on Meinerz, though. His third-round draft pedigree not withstanding. Right Tackle Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Starter : Billy Turner

: Billy Turner Depth: Calvin Anderson, Tom Compton, Quinn Bailey Analysis: Turner started 43 games for Hackett's Packers from 2019-21. He re-signed with the Broncos this past week on a one-year deal and would start at right tackle tomorrow if Denver had to play a game. However, Anderson was re-signed and Compton added from San Fancisco, plus there's the practice squad guy Bailey, who played well when called into action last year. The Broncos have some bodies at right tackle but outside of Turner, they're all of the fail-safe variety. Expect the Broncos to make two offensive tackle selections in April's draft.

The Broncos' offense isn't going to resemble anything fans saw over the past six years. Some of the West Coast principles of the different offensive play-callers will be apparent but Hackett's version is going to be something new that probably more resembles the 2019-21 Green Bay Packers with a strong homage to Shanahan's Broncos.

Note: Check back tomorrow for how the Broncos' new defensive starting lineup is projecting.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!