3 Broncos Poised to Make NFL Top 100 Player of 2024
With the NFL Network releasing the top 100 players of 2024, every fan across the league is eagerly waiting on pins and needles, hoping their favorite player hears their name called. The top 100 list is voted on by current players and gives us an authentic glimpse into who is viewed as the best of the best.
Getting a Pro Bowl nod is nice, but when high-level players mention your name with the league’s best, that’s the highest level of respect. While no Denver Broncos have cracked the top 100 list so far this year, as the first 20 names were listed Monday, July 22, players such as Von Miller, Justin Simmons, Garett Bolles, and even Phillip Lindsey, have made the list in recent years.
Today, I’m going to talk about what players on the Broncos 2024 roster might still have a chance to crack the top 100 list.
Quinn Meinerz | RG
Meinerz has recently stolen the spotlight, signing a four-year, $80 million extension with the Broncos, of which $45 million is guaranteed. He earned his contract with physical play and a never-quit mindset.
Former coach Kevin Bullis explained Quinn’s play.
“When he played here, there was some crazy stuff that defied physics, but that just shows how explosive he is," Bullis said.
According to Pro Football Focus, Meinerz has earned a reputation in the league as a premier run defender, ranking first among guards in run blocking with a grade of 88.7, slightly edging out Chris Lindstrom, who has been the consensus top guard in the league for the past few years. If Mienerz can continue to dominate in the run game, and Javonte Williams has a bounce-back season, look for Mienerz to jump into the top 70 players in the league.
Prediction: 68/100
What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Garrett Boles | LT
Bolles plays with a highly physical style of play and doesn’t mind getting dirty in the trenches. He would say, “There’s nothing better than putting someone in the dirt; you know, that’s really rewarding. We take pride in that.”
Bolles' physical plays initially hindered his growth as he had all the talent in the world but couldn’t get out of his own way with a never-ending wave of holding calls. He took a massive step in the 2020 season, recording his best season as a pro, relinquishing zero sacks. Denver definitely took notice and decided to reward him with a four-year, $68 million extension in November 2020.
If Bolles is named to the top 100, it won’t be his first time, as he was named to the top 100 in the 2021 season as the 62nd-best player in the league. Unfortunately, he's taken a small step back in years since, but he played well enough last season to rank 10th among tackles in pass blocking with a grade of 83.3, according to PFF, ahead of names such as Lane Johnson, and Penei Sewell.
Prediction: 80/100
Patrick Surtain | CB
Surtain has become known around the league as the most well-rounded cornerback. He can follow your best weapon all over the field, doesn’t mind getting his nose dirty in the run game, and fears no receiver lined up across from him — something that has been noticed by his peers.
When Stephon Gilmore was questioned about Surtain during an interview for the top 100 players in 2023, he stated, “Best corner? I like Surtain’s game, playing great technique. Can really line up anywhere on the field and cover your best guys. That’s the guys I really respect.”
Prediction: 17/100
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!