Nick Foles Takes Shot at Patriots While Sharing Inspirational Message for Broncos Fans

Bronco fans's hopes for a Lombardi took a huge hit on Saturday night when, just moments after Denver punched its ticket to the AFC Championship Game, coach Sean Payton announced that quarterback Bo Nix had broken his ankle and would be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Not exactly ideal as you head into the biggest contest of your 2025 campaign.

But Philadelphia legend Nick Foles—a former NFL backup who carried the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win back in 2018—believes Denver fans still have reason to be optimistic.

"Note for the Broncos and their fans: I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo and the team, and I'm sending prayers for a strong recovery," Foles wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, moments after the Patriots beat the Texans to advance to the conference title game, where they'll play Denver.

But "a positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games."

For those who might need a bit of a refresher as to why this is so funny, a backup Foles and the Eagles defeated the Tom Brady-led Patriots in the legendary Super Bowl LII—probably one of the most improbable, or at least unexpected, championship victories of all time. So yeah, Foles would be the one to ask about winning a big game against New England with a QB2 under center.

Truly iconic. And you won't be shocked to know that the message very quickly received a lot of love online.

Moreover, if it's any additional consolation for worried fans, head coach Sean Payton also sounded quite confident in the team's second-string option—quarterback Jarrett Stidham—when speaking about him Saturday night.

"He’s ready," Payton told reporters. "I’ve said this at the beginning of the season, I feel like I have a No. 2 that’s capable of starting for a [number of] teams. I know he feels the same way. So watch out. Just watch. He’s experienced, he’s played in games."

It's certainly a disappointment that Nix won't get a chance to lead his team to the Super Bowl. But he at least got them to where they are now. And the next order of business is just to hope that Stidham channels Foles when he takes the field next weekend.

