Three Denver Broncos have been placed on an injury list to open training camp. Two Broncos landed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to open training camp, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, and one on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI).

PUP players cannot practice until they are deemed ready, but can immediately return to practice during training camp once removed from the list.

If one of these PUP players remains on the list when the season starts, then some rules come into effect. The rules for the PUP list in 2022 have gotten significantly more favorable for teams.

Here are the Broncos' opening camp on the PUP list.

Randy Gregory | OLB | PUP

Gregory had offseason shoulder surgery, so him landing on the PUP list is no surprise. He is projected to be healed and ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season.

It's unfortunate that Gregory is not expected to practice through the duration of training camp or play in any preseason games. He may be a bit rusty for the first game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks and would likely play fewer snaps than if he had participated in at least part of the offseason training program.

Billy Turner | OT | PUP

Turner's injury has been hush-hush all offseason, and it's unfortunate that he will start camp on the list. He was slated to be the right tackle and has experience in new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.

If Turner misses more than a few days, he may be destined for a backup role. Broncos' offensive coordinator Justin Outten has recently stated that he wants the starting offensive line to be set by the end of the first week in camp.

Christopher Allen | OLB | NFI

Allen will start camp on the Non-football Injury list. The Broncos' rush linebacker unit has been struck by the injury bug early, and Allen could have benefited from being able to practice right away. He has a lot of promise to develop into a role player, but the significant foot injury that he suffered in college is still lingering. Rumor has it that he will be ready to practice soon.

Cooper & Glasgow Good to Go

The good news is that rush linebacker Jonathon Cooper and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow will not start camp on either list. Cooper was a terrific surprise last season as a rookie, but he injured his finger in OTAs. The injury required surgery, and there was hope that he would be ready to start camp, and that was confirmed today.

When Glasgow went down with an ankle injury in Week 9, the extent of the injury was not fully known. It was later discovered to be massive damage to his ankle, a broken leg, and a major tendon tear.

The recovery time from a major injury such as his is long, and in June, Glasgow described himself as only being 85% healthy. With the competition along the offensive line, not starting camp on the PUP list is a big win for the veteran.

We can only hope that Gregory, Turner, and Allen will return to practice sooner rather than later. The Broncos have a team who can contend for the title, and the team's health is the only thing that could derail a promising season.

