The NFL's 2022 rules for the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list may benefit the Denver Broncos in the case of Randy Gregory. In the past, when an NFL player was placed on the PUP list and was on the list to start the regular season, he would miss half the year.

That missed time was costly to teams. But no more.

The NFL has changed the PUP rules. Before this season, a player on the PUP list could not return to practice until after six games had been played. He would then need at least two weeks of practice before being activated.

Now, a player can begin practice after four games and be moved to the active roster immediately. This season, a player on the PUP list could be back in the lineup by Week 5.

Gregory is recovering from offseason rotator cuff surgery and is expected to miss all of training camp and the preseason. Because he has not participated in camp, he is eligible for the PUP list.

In years prior, teams would be wary of using the PUP list on a player who would likely be ready by Week 2 or 3 because of the long wait into the season to get him on the field. They would just put the player on the active roster and have him inactive until ready. Attitudes will likely change with the new rules.

In Gregory’s case, hopefully the PUP list isn’t necessary, but it isn’t the worst news if it happens. Signs point to Gregory being ready for the first game of the season, but if there are any setbacks in recovery, he could go on the PUP list and still be a factor for more than three-quarters of the season.

The advantage of using the PUP list is that the player won’t count against the number of returning players on injured reserve during the season. Teams are limited to only eight players returning from IR this season, which had been unlimited due to changes made for the pandemic.

Both lists require a four-game absence, but on final cut day, the PUP player could be moved to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and not take a space on the initial 53-man roster.

The Broncos could keep an edge rusher on the roster that would have normally been cut before the regular season and see how they perform in Gregory’s absence. The coaches would then be able to make a more informed decision on the roster when Gregory came back in Week 5.

Broncos coaches and fans are hoping that Gregory is a factor and starting Week 1. The team signed him to a five-year, $70 million contract in the offseason in hopes he could get after the passer early and often.

To keep Gregory on the sidelines for four weeks would not be ideal, but it would be significantly better than half the season.

