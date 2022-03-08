Broncos Confirm Blockbuster Trade for Russell Wilson

Minutes after being rebuffed by Aaron Rodgers, the Denver Broncos completed one of the biggest trades in NFL history.

The Broncos on Tuesday agreed to a monster deal for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson that includes multiple draft picks and players. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Denver will receive the nine-time Pro Bowler and a fourth-round pick from Seattle in exchange for two first-round selections, two second-round choices, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The Broncos took to Twitter seemingly to confirm the trade.

The acquisition of Wilson, who waived his no-trade clause as part of the agreement, concludes not only days of back-channel negotiations between the organizations but years of QB stagnation for the Broncos, who have wandered the figurative desert — failing with the likes of Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, and Teddy Bridgewater — since Peyton Manning hung up his legendary cleats following Super Bowl 50.

It's also an ideal landing spot for Wilson, who privately expressed a desire to play in the Mile High City. He will change hats for the first time in his vaunted professional career after an injury-marred and angst-filled 2021 campaign in which Wilson posted his worst completion percentage (64.8) since 2017, his fewest passing yards (3,113) since 2018, and his lowest passing-touchdown (25) output since 2016.

Wilson, 33, is entering the penultimate year of his $140 million contract, originally signed in 2019. He's scheduled to earn $19 million in base salary next season while counting $37 million against the salary cap. He has a $5 million roster bonus due on March 20, per Spotrac.com. It's unclear as of this writing whether Denver plans to re-do his pact.

What is clear: Denver instantly vaults from a half-decade of football irrelevancy to the legitimate possibility of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next February.

