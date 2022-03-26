Report: Russell Wilson Leaks Plan to Build 'Superteam' with Broncos

Denver Broncos chief recruiter/starting quarterback Russell Wilson is actively pitching NFL free agents on his new home in an attempt to turn the orange and blue into a veritable "superteam," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Friday.

"Russell Wilson isn't just cooking on the field on Sundays," La Canfora said. "Russell's right now cooking in his phone — texting guys, FaceTiming guys — trying to continue to recruit players to Denver, where he wants to build a superteam."

Wilson's plot is off to a smashing success as the nine-time Pro Bowler lured to the Mile High City a pair of high-priced defensive studs: outside linebacker Randy Gregory and lineman D.J. Jones, the latter of whom took less money to join forces with Wilson.

“It’s beneficial when I can text a franchise quarterback and that night, he calls a guy eight times," Broncos general manager George Paton said on March 18. "That’s pretty special, especially when it’s someone like Russell Wilson. He has a busy life and a big family. He’ll drop everything, whether he’s at a children’s hospital or with his family, to FaceTime with Randy Gregory. It’s pretty cool. I know he did so with D.J. and some of the other guys we’ve talked to.”

And there may be more on the way. Denver is "not done" making moves, according to La Canfora, who name-dropped Wilson's next potential target — a very familiar face.

"Could that include [former Seahawks linebacker] Bobby Wagner? I wouldn't entirely rule it out," La Canfora said. "Could it include another veteran pass-rusher to add to the mix behind Gregory and [Bradley] Chubb? I wouldn't rule that out whatsoever."

Between what he will do for the organization, and what he's already done, such as spearheading a passing camp at his southern California compound, Wilson is singlehandedly ascending the Broncos to rarified heights unbreached since Peyton Manning's glory years.

First, the superteam. Then, the Super Bowl?

That's the plan.

"That’s why I came here, to hopefully be able to finish my career here, and to finish on top as a champion and do it multiple times," Wilson, 33, said on March 16. "That’s my mindset.”

