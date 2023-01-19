Russell Wilson has tried to hitch his star to Sean Payton in the mad NFL sweepstakes to land him as head coach.

The Denver Broncos had an interview with Payton on Tuesday that reportedly lasted a few hours. Payton came out of that palaver with the Broncos "impressed" by the team's new ownership group, helmed by majority owner Rob Walton and CEO Greg Penner.

The uber-wealthy Walton/Penner group has more than one leg up on the competition to woo Payton, the most substantial of which is the financial means to meet his contract demands, which could, reportedly, reach as high as $20-$25 million per year.

Into this fray comes Wilson, who, according to FOX Sports' radio host Colin Cowherd, reached out to Payton in what can only be interpreted as a recruiting effort.

“Russell Wilson has contacted Sean—legally, by the way—through channels,” Cowherd reported on Thursday. “He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing. He knows he needs fixing.”

Wilson and Payton have crossed paths before. Back in the day at the NFC Pro Bowl, Wilson was coached by Payton and, as recently as the Broncos' last regular-season game, waxed poetic about his regard for the former New Orleans Saints head coach.

“I've been around Sean, obviously at the Pro Bowl," Wilson said. "I’ve been around him across the league and I’ve played against them quite a bit. He's one of the world's best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, who's one of my closest friends and the guy that [I] got to know across the league and so many other great players. He's competitive as can be, he's a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl, and then at the highest level, I was able to be around him at the Pro Bowl and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent."

Previous reports claim that Payton "would be happy" to work with Wilson, and if Cowherd's assessment is true, the veteran quarterback knows he needs to be fixed and believes Payton is the man for the job.

"Can Sean fix Russ? I believe the answer is yes," Cowherd said.

Cowherd's remarks on Payton, and any reporting on the subject, should be viewed through a unique lens of veracity, as the two share employment currently at FOX Sports. Payton has made regular appearances on The Herd, and Cowherd has broken more than one story on his colleague during this head-coach hiring cycle.

Payton is talking to Cowherd, and even provided the radio host with detailed feedback on his sit-down with the Broncos. Cowherd confirmed the reports that Payton was indeed impressed with the Walton/Penner group.

It was interesting and conspicuous to hear how Cowherd presented the Broncos' head-coaching opportunity on his Thursday show. It was as if he was regurgitating talking points — pros and cons — from whatever private conversations he's had with Payton on the subject. Watch the full clip above to see what I'm talking about.

We all know that Wilson needs fixing. As a nine-time Pro Bowler entering his 12th season, his play in Denver's final two games of the season hinted that he still has gas left in the tank at 34 years old, if only the Broncos could land the right coach to bring it out of him.

The Broncos have a good, young defense and plenty of great pieces on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line will need to be rebuilt, but many of the championship building blocks are there for a coveted head-coaching candidate like Payton.

Will Wilson's pitch to Payton have any influence on what job he ultimately takes? It's hard to know for sure, but at this stage, it can't hurt.

