The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into.

"The interviews with the Texans and Broncos went well, according to sources. Payton was particularly impressed with the Broncos group, who he met with for several hours. He likes majority owner Rob Walton and the management team he has assembled in Denver."

This dovetails nicely with Tom Pelissero's report on Tuesday night that "everything is lining up for the Broncos" when it comes to the Payton sweepstakes. Payton reportedly met with the Broncos' hiring brain trust in Los Angeles in an interview of "several hours" on Tuesday.

CEO and part-owner Greg Penner was reportedly the point-man, but Broncos GM George Paton was also in attendance, along with, ostensibly, Rob Walton. Penner has taken charge of Denver's hiring, but will rely on Paton for his expertise and feedback.

Payton has already expressed what he's looking for in his next NFL landing spot. It comes down to ownership, front office, and quarterback, in that order.

Payton is considered the top candidate in this year's head-coach hiring cycle. He's already interviewed with the Houston Texans, though it should be noted that it was a virtual sit-down, and he's scheduled to fly to New York to interview with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper this week.

If the Broncos opt to make Payton an offer and he accepts, there will still be the matter of acquiring his rights from the Saints. New Orleans' ask, according to Payton himself, starts with a first-round draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' interview sweep continues apace with a meeting with a pair of defensive coordinators. Denver will meet with San Francisco's DeMeco Ryans on Thursday and Dallas' Dan Quinn on Friday.

