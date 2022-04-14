Ex-Chiefs GM: Russell Wilson Will Need 'A Lot of Help' to Win in Denver

What is it about Patriots alumni and their questionable Broncos takes?

Hitting the NFL Network airwaves Tuesday, ex-New England personnel boss and one-time Chiefs general manager-turned-analyst Scott Pioli felt obligated to "tap the brakes" on new Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.

Pioli specifically called out those likening Wilson to Peyton Manning, both of whom landed in the Mile High City later in their careers.

"Peyton Manning is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. Russell Wilson has been a very good quarterback, at times a great quarterback, sometimes a little bit subpar," he said. "But here's the important part: when he was most successful in Seattle, those five seasons that were Russ and the Legion of Boom, they were always ranked in the top-7 in defense; total defense and scoring. Those things are important.

"His best seasons — Seattle's best season, the year that they won the Super Bowl — they led the NFL in turnovers. So there was a lot of help in terms of turnovers, field position. He needed that extra help. Russell Wilson is going to need more than just him being in Denver in order for this program to succeed."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Although the Broncos finished 22nd in takeaways last year, its defense ranked third in points allowed per game and eighth in total yards per game. This, despite various injuries to key starters as well as a bend-but-don't-break schematic mentality.

And while Wilson suffered through an injury-marred campaign, posting a career-low 3,113 passing yards, the nine-time Pro Bowler still managed to outproduce then-Broncos starting QB Teddy Bridgewater (3,052 yards).

Strangely enough, however, Pioli is not alone in his viewpoint. It's become apparent that NFL prognosticators, until proven otherwise, no longer view Wilson as the tide who raises all ships, regardless of how creaky those ships may be.

“Wilson is a good player, and the offense he is about to play in is going to be really good for him, but he needs a run game, he needs a defense," an anonymous executive recently told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "Everybody keeps talking about all this defensive talent on Denver, but Vic Fangio isn’t walking through that door. They signed Randy Gregory, who just had shoulder surgery and has been a part-time player. They are not elite defensively, so I think more falls on the quarterback.”

To which Broncos Country retorts: Let them hate.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!