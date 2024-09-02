Broncos HC Sean Payton Responds to Sutton-49ers Trade Rumor
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton seemingly confirmed — but simultaneously minimized — a recent report that the San Francisco 49ers attempted to acquire veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton this offseason.
“I’m going to say in the last three months, there have been multiple teams call about Courtland,” Payton told reporters Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s a good football player. It’s a little bit of a stretch relative to the specifics. I read the same thing you read, and I would say we didn’t get nearly as far down the road as what may have been reported. It’s insignificant. For me to comment on every call that comes in to [General Manager] George [Paton] or myself would be ludicrous.”
ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday that Denver had engaged in talks on a potential three-way trade which never materialized. According to Russini, the 49ers offered a third-round draft pick for Sutton and, if accepted, would've dealt then-disgruntled WR Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Broncos declined, killing any hope of a would-be blockbuster.
It's unclear exactly when the Broncos were discussing this deal, though it likely was before Sutton agreed to a restructured contract worth up to $15.2 million for 2024, including $1.5 million in incentives.
Sutton, entering his seventh NFL season, returns as Denver's top wideout following a 2023 campaign in which he posted a career-best 10 touchdown catches to go along with 772 yards across a team-high 59 receptions.
