Sean Payton Hypes Broncos TE Lucas Krull: 'They're Gonna Know Who 85 Is'
Much of the Denver Broncos OTA session on Thursday was concentrated on the quarterbacks, a group that head coach Sean Payton has already labeled his, "Orphan Dogs." Maybe Payton's nickname for his stable of signal-callers might catch on, but it's not the only positional contest Broncos fans need to pay close attention to moving forward.
While the Broncos' quarterback room has been dramatically remodeled this offseason, the tight end group has stayed the same. The same unit that Pro Football Focus recently ranked dead last in the league.
Fans have questioned why the Broncos didn't draft a tight end this year. Perhaps an unnoticed puzzle piece could hold the key to unleashing more production at the position.
Enter Lucas Krull.
"I thought he's had a good week," Payton said about Krull on Thursday. "I said, 'If you didn't notice, everyone in the media was looking down at their rosters to see who [No.] 85 was.' I said, 'Someday soon, they're going to know who 85 is.' He's looking sharp."
Krull went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2022, signing with the New Orleans Saints, where he spent the year with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who is Denver's new offensive assistant and a long-time Payton lieutenant. Despite being among the NFL preseason leaders in receiving yards, the Saints waived Krull at the final roster cut-down deadline, where Payton happily swooped him up off the wire.
With Adam Trautman serving as the de facto TE1 due to Greg Dulcich's lingering injury, Krull showed glimpses of potential late last season as a Bronco, including a touchdown against the New England Patriots. His speed could be deadly with the right triggerman at quarterback. One glance at Krull reveals a prototypical tight end body, standing at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds.
Payton sees vast potential in Krull's skill set, obviously, and possibly enough to trust that the 25-year-old could have an increased role in 2024. The truth is, the continued absence of Dulcich, the oft-injured former third-round pick, has forced Payton's hand.
Dulcich's arsenal includes an intriguing combination of speed and hands, so it's no wonder Denver's coaching staff still feels the 24-year-old UCLA product holds the key to constructing a more explosive tight end unit. However, Dulcich's brittle hamstrings have led the Broncos to seek outside solutions.
After two years filled with disappointment and untimely setbacks, the Broncos once again feel more comfortable a more cautious approach will finally pay off on the Dulcich front. As much as anything else with Dulcich, it's a classic case of the Broncos not wanting to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
"His rehab has gone well," Payton said of Dulcich. "It's not going to be we don't see him until training camp."
Denver has stayed patient in nursing the flowing-haired tight end back to health.
"He's close. He's had all the work done," Payton said of Dulcich. "We're encouraged. I think you'll see him sooner than later, and we want to be smart."
It's understandable why Payton is keen to build up Krull's confidence in the meantime. Make absolutely no bones about it, as great as it would be to have Dulcich back in the fold, the Broncos can't count on it. Contingencies must be planned.
Payton may have left himself open to being second-guessed for not adding a tight end in the offseason, outside of college free agent Thomas Yassmin out of Utah; hopefully, the Broncos have moved past the stage of crossing their fingers and hoping for the best.
