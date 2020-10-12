Brett Rypien Proves he's Acclimated to Speed of NFL Game as a Return to Broncos' Bench Looms

As fate would have it, Brett Rypien's debut win for the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was likely only the briefest of cameos. Such is the core job description of an NFL backup quarterback; you must be as willing to sit back down on the bench as you were to leap off it and into the action.

The aftershocks of the NFL's tectonic decision to reschedule the Broncos' long-awaited road tilt vs. the New England Patriots will focus on the ripple effect of losing a true bye, which robs Denver of the rest and recuperation the team deserves. As a result of Broncos-Patriots being moved to Week 6, Rypien will return to the sideline armed with a full NFL start under his belt, even if he perhaps harbors the feeling that his second bite at the apple has been wrestled away from him.

Even as the Broncos and their backup prepared in vain to face the Patriots on Monday night, the return of injured starter Drew Lock loomed large. Lock had been throwing again, practicing three days last week, and taking a share of first-team reps.

Listed as 'questionable' for Week 5 (before the game was canceled/rescheduled for Week 6), Lock would have been a game-time decision had the Patriots fixture gone ahead as planned. On Wednesday, long before he knew his Week 5 opportunity would be stripped from him, Rypien spoke candidly on what was expected of him in his role as the backup, especially as the Broncos remain committed to Lock as the starter and how he 'balances' those demands with his friendship with Lock.

“I don’t think there’s any balancing at all,” Rypien said. “At the end of the day, I understand my role. This is Drew Lock’s team. Drew Lock has been the leader of this franchise for the past year and he’s done an unbelievable job of that. From my standpoint, I have to do what I can to help him and help this team win.”

Rypien’s honest self-assessment exhibited all the classic attributes of a dutiful backup who is ready to relinquish the reins and not rock the boat. The former Boise State star also showed considerable maturity to not get drawn into the COVID-19 controversy (as it pertained to the Patriots) that was swirling around the Broncos' preparations all last week.

“No, I don’t think there’s any concern on our end,” the 24-year-old signal-caller said. “We trust the league to make the right decision and whatever happens, happens."

While Rypien will return only to a supporting role, it’s his unselfish willingness to put the team first that will need to rub off on his fellow Broncos if they are to keep calm and focused in the continued face of adversity.

For now, that 60 minutes at MetLife Stadium, plus the 15-play possession he quarterbacked in Week 3 vs. Tampa Bay, at least have confirmed that Rypien can hang in the 'Bigs'. The speed of the NFL game is not too fast for the former undrafted quarterback, as some of his detractors in 2019 surmised.

“I think it goes back to the mentality that I’ve had since being on the practice squad here, it doesn’t necessarily change," Rypien said. "Go out to practice every single day, do what you’re asked and try to get better. I can see this entire team doing that and from my standpoint, I did think that getting in that game on Thursday and being able to get those reps definitely helped. Just seeing things faster and being able to react quicker, but with everything else, it’s just trying to get better this week and come out on Sunday and try to play my best week yet.”

