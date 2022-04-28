Everyone seems to have a differing opinion on which position Denver Broncos' GM George Paton should target at pick 64 in the 2022 NFL draft. A football teams’ “needs” are subjective because adding to a roster strength via the draft is just as valid as improving a weakness.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have stated that Denver would be wise to target tight end and linebacker early. NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah believed that the Broncos would be wise to target a defensive back. In this writer’s opinion, the Broncos would be best served walking out with an edge rusher to add to Paton’s vision of having “a wave of pass rushers” as he mentioned in his recent pre-draft press conference.

In the end, it’s about understanding value, identifying, and drafting prospects that have a chance to become good players. Given the complete lack of consensus for the Broncos’ draft day needs, it makes sense that on The Athletic Football Show, host Robert Mays and the Sheil Kapadi went a new direction with the best usage of the team's Day 2 capital.

Kapadi said the Broncos need to add “more reinforcements on the offensive line” to give Russell Wilson one of the better units he’s had in his career.

“Every complaint that Seahawks fans had about what the Seahawks did with Russell Wilson I want the Broncos to just do the opposite. Load up on the offensive line. I’m not saying it’s in terrible shape right now, it’s okay. But I don’t want to get into a situation where it’s Week 9 and we are saying ‘oh man he’s got this offensive line, they had some injuries, and it’s just as bad as what he had in Seattle.’ To me just continue to build the offensive side of the ball.”

Kapadi would continue to point out that Denver is still in a very good position with its draft picks thanks to the in-season trade of Von Miller. “Offensive line is a priority but they are in a ‘best player available’ situation," Kapadi said.

The Broncos could look to address the offensive line with their three Day 2 draft selections. The 2022 draft is shaping up to be a really solid center class with such options as Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens, Memphis’ Dylan Parham, Kentucky’s Luke Fortner, Wake Forest’s Zach Tom, and Chattanooga’s Cole Strange all being potential options for the Broncos to add to the line with where the team is currently picking.

Center is certainly an option, but walking away with a quality right tackle would be a far more ideal scenario as Mays discussed.

“Billy Turner is only making $2.5 million this year as their right tackle. That’s not long-term or starting-level money. Can they find a right tackle? They are not really in range to do that for a starter that’s immediate. If they had Turner as their Week 1 starter and had more of a project or depth piece on the offensive line that they found in the back of the second round.”

Mays is likely correct that given the scarcity of offensive tackle prospects with the combination of athleticism, body types, and good enough tape in any given draft class, the odds of the Broncos finding a day-one starting quality right tackle is a bit of a pipe dream. Even trying to find an offensive tackle that develops into a quality starter years down the line is far from a guarantee.

If Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann, Washington State’s Abraham Lucas, or Tulsa’s Tyler Smith fall to 64, or within range that Denver can make a slight move up the Broncos might pounce. However, would the likes of tackle prospects Kellen Diesch from Arizona State, Daniel Faalele from Minnesota, or Nicholas Petit-Frere from Ohio State be worth it at 64 or 75? Debatable.

In the end, given the thoroughness of Paton in constructing this roster prior to Thursday night’s festivities kicking off, the Broncos can just trust their board and let value fall to them as it may, as Mays continued.

“They just need help in other places. Defensive line depth, some youth at safety with Kareem Jackson on just a one year deal. Just fortifying those areas of the roster make a lot of sense.”

Edge rusher? Linebacker? Offensive line? Cornerback? Tight end? Denver could go any which way, and because of that Paton holds all the cards.

