Broncos OL Tom Compton Headed to PUP List Following Back Surgery

Explaining his absence on Day 1 of training camp, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Tom Compton has been sent to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after undergoing back surgery, head coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed Wednesday.

Players on the Active-PUP list are eligible to return at any point prior to the 2022 regular season, though Hackett cautioned that Compton would "be out for a little bit."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Compton, 33, joined the Broncos in March, signing a one-year free-agent contract to reunite with new OL coach Butch Barry, familiarized from their time in San Francisco. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound blocker bears 123 games of NFL experience — including 44 career starts — since entering the NFL with Washington as a 2012 sixth-round draft pick.

Capable of playing multiple positions, Compton made seven appearances at right tackle for the 49ers last season; he was Pro Football Focus' No. 16 OT among 83 qualifiers, earning PFF's fourth-best run-blocking grade (89.5) while struggling mightily in pass protection (64.6).

Compton was added as competition for Denver's right tackle vacancy, but those plans have gone awry following Compton's back procedure and presumed starter Billy Turner's ongoing knee issue, which also landed him on the PUP list.

"I think we're just playing that whole thing by ear," Hackett said of Turner's status. "I think we just want to make sure we work him in the right way, and Billy's so great with his body [and] understands it. And so we just communicate. We've been together for a while and I know what he's about. We'll get him in at the right time."

With Turner and Compton sidelined, the Broncos entrusted Calvin Anderson as the first-team RT during Wednesday's practice. The club, too, re-signed OT Cameron Fleming, who's expected to challenge for the job.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!