WATCH: Wilson Connects Deep with Courtland Sutton on Jaw-Dropping One-Handed Grab

Some of the most explosive plays of the Broncos' offseason training program.

The Denver Broncos just wrapped up the voluntary portion of their offseason training program. On Monday, the team will hold its mandatory minicamp.

Like a Bat-Signal, the threat of a fine will see all the heretofore absent Broncos, like Melvin Gordon, descend on UCHealth Training Center for the three-day mandatory camp.

Following the conclusion of this week's camp, the players will jet off on the final six weeks of vacation before the Broncos will call them back to Dove Valley to begin training camp.

This offseason's activities have seen some explosive highlights with nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson as the impetus for many. Considering that the pickings will be slim for Broncos Country following June 15, here's a highlight clip of Wilson and his fellow QBs bombing passes during practice sessions this summer.

The coolest one is Courtland Sutton's one-handed grab from Wilson at the :33 mark.

Wilson sure does throw a pretty deep ball, eh? Of all the great assets he brings to the table, his aggressive disposition to seek the deep pass, and the wherewithal to actually connect on them with accuracy, will give the Broncos' offense a component that it has severely lacked since Peyton Manning hung up his cleats.

Instead of the occasional prayer being granted by the Football Gods on a deep pass, Broncos fans will see Wilson connect on them with regularity. It's going to be fun to watch wideouts like Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Jerry Jeudy blossom under the hand of a true franchise quarterback.

The tide that raises all ships.

