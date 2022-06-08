Skip to main content

Melvin Gordon to Attend Mandatory Broncos Minicamp: 'I'm Not Getting Fined'

Gordon, as always, has stayed away from voluntary OTAs.

Those who know Melvin Gordon learned long ago the veteran running back does not do voluntary practice. Whether a Pro Bowler with the Chargers or an expected backup in Denver, Gordon has routinely skipped offseason work, such as Organized Team Activities, in lieu of his personal interests.

Those interests apparently extend to his bank account, meaning Gordon's absence will end when the Broncos begin a three-day mandatory minicamp next Monday.

“Hell, yeah, I’ll be there,’’ Gordon affirmed Tuesday to 9News' Mike Klis. “I’m not getting fined.”

Gordon, at this stage of his career, simply cannot afford to risk $95,877 in potential fines for staying away from the team's final on-field session until training camp. After months of toiling in unrestricted free agency, Gordon settled for a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Denver. He can earn an additional $1.5 million via unlockable incentives.

Nevermind that Gordon is shaping up as the 1B to ascending sophomore RB Javonte Williams, the eighth-year pro wanted — and was granted — his wish of playing alongside former college teammate Russell Wilson. However, instead of breaking the huddle together at the UC Health Training Center, the two meet off-site where they dialogue about head coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense.

“I’ve been getting together with Russ to go over the playbook,’’ Gordon told Klis. “We’ve been getting together around 6:30 some days to go through the plays.”

Ultimately, Gordon's annual spring siesta could be a bigger deal to fans and media than it is to fellow players and coaches. His excuse to skip OTAs was that ex-Chargers HC Anthony Lynn "told me a long time ago a running back only has so many cuts in him."

But it doesn't sound like Gordon needed an excuse.

“This is all voluntary," Hackett said on May 23. "It’s one of those things and the great thing is that a lot of those guys communicated and talk with me. That’s all I can ask."

