The Broncos really bolstered the cornerback depth chart in this draft.

With the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos opted to bolster the cornerback position — a “premium position," according to GM George Paton.

After drafting Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis in Round 4, the Broncos selected Wisconsin's Faion Hicks at No. 232 in the final round, who will join former Badger teammate defensive lineman Matt Henningsen in Denver.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Hicks is originally from Miami, FL, and was a three-star recruit and team captain coming out of high school. He redshirted the 2017 season and made his debut for the Badgers in 2018, where he played in 12 games and logged 11 starts.

Once he stepped on the field, Hicks hardly left it as he enters the NFL, having played in 33 career games with 28 starts at cornerback for Wisconsin. Hicks also totaled 107 tackles (85 solo), two tackles for a loss, 16 passes defensed, and one interception.

Last season, Hicks was on the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy watch list and in 10 games, recorded 27 tackles (21 solo), and eight passes defensed. He also ran a 4.37 seconds 40-yard dash at his pro day, adding to his arsenal as a defender. Hicks can demonstrate sticky coverage skills in man-to-man coverage and can also recover surprisingly well against larger receivers.

Hicks’ strengths align with zone coverage schemes despite limited success in man coverage. He can change direction rather quickly and utilizes his loose hips, which allow him to attack receivers and be aggressive. Game film also reveals an alert and highly productive defensive back that plays more like a safety than the traditional corner at times.

Tackling will need to be improved along with familiarizing himself with the Broncos' special teams unit. Hicks’ high effort and blue-collar mentality will likely earn him competition in a cornerback room that includes Patrick Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K’Waun Williams, and Michael Ojemudia.

The final selection of Hicks indicates that the Broncos plan on developing him as a corner in waiting. He’s a natural athlete that needs time and coaching to adjust to NFL-caliber receivers, especially on the perimeter.

In the final analysis, it seems that Russell Wilson has led an alumni charge as the Broncos went to the Wisconsin well multiple times in the 2022 draft.

