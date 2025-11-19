10 Things We Learned from Broncos' Win Over Chiefs
With nearly 29 million people watching and thousands more in attendance, the Denver Broncos sent a message to the NFL in Sunday's 22-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
They've arrived — and they're for real.
Here are 10 things we learned about the Broncos' Week 11 conquest, which puts them in the driver's seat for their first AFC West crown since the Peyton Manning era.
Not The Same Old Broncos ...
... who surely would have lost this game without two of their best players in cornerback Patrick Surtain II and running back J.K. Dobbins. These are the New Broncos, and there's nothing fluky about them. They just ... find ways ... to win.
Deserved Flowers
On that note, it's a massive credit to Sean Payton for turning the team's culture around in such short order. From utterly hopeless in 2023 to holding the top record in football in 2025. Payton is truly one of the elite coaches of his generation.
Feels Like a Dream
For years, the Broncos' season was essentially over by Halloween. Now it's almost Thanksgiving, and we're discussing potential homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. This is all a pinch-me moment for Broncos Country — and much deserved, at that.
Coaching, Coaching, Coaching
Unlike weeks past, the Broncos were ready for this game from the opening whistle. They were energized, focused, and simply wanted it more than Kansas City. That, again, is a positive reflection on the coaching.
Good Bo
Bo Nix had one of, if not his best performance as a Bronco, despite not tossing any touchdowns. He was decisive, set his feet consistently, and appeared in total command of the offense. His throw to Troy Franklin on the final drive was among the clutchest yet from him.
Give JQM a Bag
Ja'Quan McMillian is the best slot corner in the NFL, and the Broncos should extend him ASAP — perhaps even before meeting at the negotiating table with fellow impending free agents John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach.
Thankful for Them
It's difficult to imagine life for the Broncos before inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga arrived. Similarly, here's to kicker Wil Lutz, who's as close to automatic as any Bronco in recent memory (and an upgrade over his predecessor).
Unheralded Ballers
They don't normally get a lot of love, but defensive lineman Eyioma Ewazurike, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, and fullback Adam Prentice had solid games. Especially compared to previous years, the depth on this team is outstanding.
Up/Down
There's a case to be made that it's most comforting when a Nix ball is going to Pat Bryant, compared to any other Broncos receiver. Bryant must be featured more often coming out of the bye week. On the opposite spectrum, Tyler Badie should never again function as the RB2/3. That job now belongs to Jaleel McLaughlin.
Misc. Thoughts
The Broncos are 9-2, winners of eight straight. They beat the reigning Super Bowl champions and the runner-ups. They vanquished both the No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense in the league. If anyone is still calling them frauds, THEY DON'T KNOW BALL