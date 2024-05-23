PFF: Broncos Should Sign UFL K Jake Bates
For those who missed it, the NFL's unofficial minor leagues — the United States Football League and Xtreme Football League — merged into the United Football League. The UFL's inaugural season, that began in March and spans 13 total games (including playoffs), is scheduled to conclude next month with its Championship contest.
At which point, according to Pro Football Focus, the Denver Broncos should recruit its special-teams standout: Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates. PFF's Gordon McGuinness listed Bates' potential future acquisition as "one last offseason move" to make for Denver.
"Wil Lutz struggled in his first season in Denver, missing two extra points and connecting on just 7-of-10 field goals beyond 40 yards in 2023," McGuinness wrote on May 9.
He continued: "Meanwhile, Bates' 90.3 field goal grade through six weeks of the UFL season leads all kickers. He has the leg to make kicks from 60-plus yards with ease. An NFL team will bring him in at least as competition during training camp, and Denver is as realistic a destination as any."
Bates is an interesting story, a former first-team All-SEC kickoff specialist at Arkansas who went undrafted in 2023 and had a cup of coffee with the Houston Texans before finding a home with the upstart Panthers. He's helped the club to an appearance in the USFL Conference Championship (set to take place June 8), drilling 15 of 18 field goal attempts including a UFL-record 64-yarder.
While it wouldn't be unusual for the Broncos to add special-teams competition — they did sign punter Trenton Gill presumably to push incumbent Riley Dixon — it'd be mighty difficult for Bates to unseat veteran kicker Wil Lutz, who landed a two-year, $8.4 million extension in March and has the complete trust of his coaches.
File this proposition under: "Unlikely."
