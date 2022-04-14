2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 3

The Cleveland Browns still have holes on their roster to address, but with two weeks before this year's NFL Draft, they must prepare as if they won't have them addressed. Here's one possible path they could take.

One of the trends for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft the past two seasons under general manager Andrew Berry has been favoring power five schools. The level of competition is useful in helping to project players to the next level. However, both of these drafts came during the pandemic, which impacted the scouting process and may have played a role.

The NFL Scouting Combine was held the in 2020 while Pro Days were not. Every player the Browns took that year was at the combine. In 2021, the field of players was thinned out by the number of smaller schools that didn't have a season. The smallest school the Browns drafted a player from was the University of Cincinnati. The 2022 NFL Draft may be a good barometer to see how much of that was a preference for this front office versus just how their board fell on draft day combined with unique circumstances.

The other difference with the 2022 NFL Draft is the sheer number of overaged players in the field. In the two previous years, the Browns did not draft anyone over the age of 22. Success at an earlier age in college tends to bode well for a prospect's ability to adapt to the highest level of competition. Whether they actually pull the trigger, the Browns have at least talked to players who are older than that this year.

Two weeks from the NFL Draft, the Browns still have holes on their roster but may not sign anyone else until after the draft has concluded. Berry talks about approaching the offseason like an expansion team every year, looking for good investments in the NFL Draft. That would at least suggest they don't want to chase after needs. That might prove easier said than done when they have problem areas on their roster. How the Browns approach the draft may tip their hand as to their level of confidence those holes will be filled before they start training camp.

The Browns seem likely to add a kicker either in the draft or afterward, but there won't be one in the mock. Not a slight against kickers, but I have little to offer when it comes to evaluating the position, so it seems more prudent to pick a player at a position where I can offer some insight.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports 44. Drake Jackson, EDGE USC Age: 21 (Born April 12th, 2001) Height: 6'3" Weight: 273 lbs Vertical: 36.5" (at 254 pounds)

Broad Jump: 127" (at 254 pounds) 3-Cone: 7.09 (Pro Day) Shuttle: 4.28 (Pro Day) Production: 22 solo tackles (5.1%), 8 tackles for loss (15.3%), 5 sacks (23.8%) in 2021 Jackson's draft process has been emblematic of the prospect he is. A gifted athlete still trying to figure out who he is and what he wants to be. To this point, he's been a long, wiry edge rusher capable of beating offensive tackles without letting them put a hand on him. Explosive off the ball, he's got long arms, quick hands and can bend the edge effortlessly. Jackson has leaned into this part of his game so much, it can leave plenty of evaluators wanting more. Because he's so gifted, he doesn't often do the dirty work, taking on linemen to defend the run or shedding blocks once engaged. As a result, he can often become a non-factor in that element of the game, trying to go around blockers, taking himself out of plays in the process. Jackson has produced ever since he walked on campus for the Trojans, leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss as a freshman. At that point, he was 275 pounds. He then dropped 25 pounds and played as a stand up edge rusher. Still able to attack the quarterback, it made sense given the way he was playing. In the draft process, Jackson wanted to get stronger and add good weight. He showed up to the combine at 254 pounds, then was 273 pounds at Pro Day about a month later. The team that drafts him could end up deciding what they feel the best weight is for him, which could dictate his style of play. Added strength would benefit Jackson, but he has to embrace it. That could enable him to be a full service pass rushing threat, able to keep opponents off balance as they have to account for power and agility. It also would enable him to be a better run defender if he's willing to put in the work. Being able to win with such little effort can be addictive. Winning with strength, properly defending the run requires more effort. Jackson must be willing to put in that effort, which will still require time. As a result, Jackson might be best utilized as a situational pass rusher his rookie season, which would fit nicely with the Browns in the event they are able to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney. Between Clowney and Myles Garrett, that would not only enable Jackson time to develop, but show him how valuable a power game could be for his development. Should Jackson reach his potential, becoming a full service defensive end at around 265 to 270 pounds, the Browns could have as gifted a pair of ends as the league has to offer. There may not be a better team for a player like Jackson to develop, which could be further justify the investment. Smaller School Alternative: Logan Hall, DE Houston © Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports 78. Josh Paschal, DE Kentucky Age: 22 (Born December 17th, 1999)

Height: 6'2 5/8" Weight: 268 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.77 Vertical: 37.5" Broad Jump: 123" Production: 24 solo tackles (5.4%), 15.5 tackles for loss (19.8%), 5.5 sacks (27.5%) in 2021 One pleasant development in the last week is the news that Josh Paschal's age was incorrectly listed at 23 years old. It turns out he just turned 22, which likely makes him far more palatable to the Browns.

Paschal is a crocodile playing on the defensive line. Low to the ground, explosive and quicker than most would suspect. However, that also means doesn't offer much in the way of hip flexibility or the ability to change direction. Paschal is shorter than most would prefer at defensive end, but by his broad build, he has a 6'7" wingspan. Between that and an impactful first step, he makes up for some of the deficiencies that come from being short. Rarely giving up his chest because of consistent pad level, Paschal can get underneath the opponent and drive them backward to minimize running lanes and collapse the pocket against the passer. Normally a base end, Paschal does have experience kicking inside to rush the passer at Kentucky. Not only does his pad level benefit him here, but he's fast enough off the snap to slip through double teams and generate immediate pressure in the backfield. Paschal's acceleration and closing speed give him more range than opponents might expect, enabling him to set the edge or chase down ball carriers, so long as he's right on his angle. He's not someone who is a threat to run the arc and his set of pass rush moves is relatively limited. Paschal either puts the opponent at an immediate disadvantage or he is able to stack them and shed the block. That was all he needed in college, but might limit his impact rushing the passer in the NFL if he's unable to keep evolving that area of his game. Smaller School Alternative: Cameron Thomas, DE San Diego State © Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports 99. (Compensatory) Kyle Philips, WR UCLA Age: 22 (Born June 17th, 1999)

Height: 5'11 1/4" Weight: 189 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.58 Vertical: 33.5" Broad Jump: 124" 3-Cone: 6.75 (Pro Day) Shuttle: 4.09 (Pro Day) Production: 59 receptions, 739 yards (27.2%), 10 TDs in 2021

There might not be a purer slot receiver prospect in this class than Philips, which is something the Browns may want to add to their offense. 91 percent of his offensive snaps in three seasons at UCLA were from the slot. He knows exactly what he's going to be doing at the next level, having an extensive amount of experience in that role. Philips has relatively average straight line speed, but his agility is excellent. He can stop and start, make quick cuts, enabling him to cause problems for defenders before and after the catch. His body control and ability to set his feet up to immediately make a move after the catch helps him appear faster than he is. Philips does a nice job framing the ball with his body and is comfortable going to the ground adjusting to lower throws. He's also stronger than he might look, which can help him not only compete for passes but fight through some arm tackles. He may not be a big receiver, but at 189 pounds, he's hardly small. Philips has been effective working underneath and at intermediate levels of the field, occasionally working down the field and if he catches a pass with space, he can make the opponent pay for it. He does have the ability to settle in space and make catches in tight spots, but he's never been a particularly effective pass catcher in traffic partly because he's rarely done it. His agility often affords him the ability to create space. That could be a challenging adjustment for him at the next level. Stylistically, Philips offers a departure from what the Browns have at the tight end position, giving them multiple ways to attack defenses. Depending on the matchup, the Browns would have the ability to spread the opponent out, force them to defend their ability to play with size and most everything in between. Philips is also one of the best punt returners in this class, though the Browns have signed Jakeem Grant to perform that role. Smaller School Alternative: Khalil Shakir, WR Boise State © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports 118. Isaiah Likely, TE Coastal Carolina Age: 22 (Born April 18th, 2000)

Height: 6'4 1/2" Weight: 245 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.82 (Pro Day) Vertical: 36" Broad Jump: 123" (Pro Day) 3-Cone: 7.39 (Pro Day) Shuttle: 4.57 Bench Press: 15 reps (Pro Day) Production: 59 receptions, 912 yards (26.3%), 12 touchdowns in 2021 At this point, Likely is not going to wow anyone as a blocker, which has been a consistent trend for tight ends drafted by GM Andrew Berry. First, working in collaboration with then executive Vice President Sashi Brown, the Browns selected David Njoku and a wide receiver converted to tight end in Seth DeValve. As GM, Berry drafted Harrison Bryant. None of them were good blockers in college, because they were such important parts of the passing game. Their mindset has been find tight ends who can make plays in the passing game, who are willing to work and learn how to do everything else. Njoku has developed into a productive blocker and Bryant has made significant strides since he was a fourth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Likely's blocking is clunky to say the least. He has a brutal time adjusting to targets while on the move, often staying too upright and unable to stay engaged through the block. Bryant's blocking fundamentals were better coming out of college. He just needed to continue on that front, gaining strength and confidence. Likely has more work to do and part of the evaluation will be determining how willing he is to put in the work. Likely is another player who tested remarkably poorly in some areas. Not someone that was expected to be a blazer necessarily, but he does certainly look more athletic than his agility would suggest. His explosion is something that does show up on tape, which is one of the areas where he wins on the field. Likely's explosive ability was consistently on display as he was utilized a field stretcher for the Chanticleers, often pushing vertically down the seam. Fast enough to get behind the second level, he's willing to go up and get the ball, showing the necessary body control to locate and pluck the ball out of the air. Likely rarely had to make contested catches because he was so much better than the competition he faced, but he only dropped one pass in a season where he caught 59 balls. That level of competition is likely to be held against Likely, but it's not been an issue with Berry in terms of acquiring tight ends. Only Njoku, who was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft came from a power five school. Likely's development would look similar to Harrison Bryant's. Start out as an F, playing as a big slot and wing option, then as he's able to continue adding strength and improve as a blocker, he might be able to put his hand on the ground and play inline just as Bryant did this past season. Even if Likely is never able to become a true Y tight end, he could be dynamic pass catching mismatch as an F. Were the Browns to select Likely, they would have three tight ends on that roster that have shown the ability to attack down the field, putting additional pressure on defenses. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports 202. (via DAL) Rachaad White, RB Arizona State Age: 23 (Born January 12th, 1999)

Height: 6' 3/8" Weight: 214 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.48 Vertical: 38" Broad Jump: 125" Bench Press: 20 reps (Pro Day) Production: 1,462 total yards (28.9%) in 2021. 1,006 yards on 182 carries at 5.5 yards per attempt, 43 receptions for 456 yards, 16 total touchdowns Kareem Hunt is in the last year of his deal, unlikely to return to the Browns after this season. D'Ernest Johnson is currently on a tender worth $2.433 million the Browns probably do not want pay this year, meaning he will likely be on another team this season. So while Nick Chubb is secured through the 2024 season, it makes sense for the Browns to be in the market for running backs. White was brought in for one of the Browns pre-draft visits, so they were curious enough about him to bring him to Berea. He would be the oldest prospect the Browns would have drafted since Berry took the GM job, but they might believe his talent outweighs any concerns over age. It's unlikely that White will fall this far in the draft, but the selection represents an excuse to talk about the player the Browns looked at, while noting that the Browns might be looking to draft a back who is available later than anticipated. As for White, his on-field speed isn't quite as impressive as his 40-time would suggest, but he's electric in space, possessing the ability to run both inside and on the perimeter. Able to make defenders miss with his agility, he has a tendency to favor running to the outside when the option is available. He can effective runner inside, even if he has a tendency to run high, but even when he does, he's usually looking for a way to break it to the sideline, which may be in an effort to protect the ball as much as it is to try to win with his speed. White has experience running in both zone and gap schemes, showing the ability to operate effectively in both. He can be too patient for his own good at times and can suffer from tunnel vision, causing him to miss some opportunities. With the ball in his hands, White is a slasher who will make quick cuts, spin and even hurdle defenders when the opportunity presents itself. He has the ability to break the big run with speed to go the distance. Getting behind his pads can be challenging, but he occasionally flashes more power than defenders expect. White's greatest value might to the Browns might be his viability in the passing game. A willing but underwhelming pass protector, White is a talented receiving threat out of the backfield or motioned out, having run a decent route tree. His fluidity allows him to adjust to passes easily and make a smooth transition to run after the catch. More of a weapon than a true running back, the Browns have experience in utilizing this type of player both with Kareem Hunt and Demetric Felton. A year with White while they still have Hunt would allow the Browns to determine how much they will need another back in the event Hunt leaves after the season. © Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC 223. (via DET) Dane Belton, S Iowa Age: 21 (Born December 7th, 2000)

Height: 6' 5/8" Weight: 205 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.43 Vertical: 36.5" Broad Jump: 123" 3-Cone: 7.01 (6.74 at Pro Day) Shuttle: 4.24 (4.06 at Pro Day) Bench Press: 18 reps (Pro Day) Production: 29 solo tackles (5.5%), 7 pass deflections (14%), 5 interceptions (20%) in 2021 Dane Belton has three years of experience playing the slot safety position the Browns utilize. There, he was a playmaker, demonstrating both soft hands and remarkable instincts against the passing game in the Hawkeyes defense. He's not a great run defender, but has his moments, occasionally knifing into the backfield to blow up a play before it starts. Not great at taking on blocks or finishing tackles. The hope is he can continue to add strength, particularly in his lower body that will allow him to become a more well-rounded player. That said, Belton understands how to cover in that role. His eye discipline and sense of spacing make him a threat to cause turnovers. Belton is not built to run with the twitchiest slot receivers nor would the Browns ask him, but he has been effective in covering tight ends and running backs. There are two things that hurt Belton, which could both enable the Browns to get Belton this late. First, he plays a position a number of teams simply don't use. Second, he has virtually zero experience on special teams. So if he's going to make the roster or land on the practice squad, it's because he's effective at playing that slot safety role. The Browns brought back Ronnie Harrison, so he could be more of an enforcer if they like Belton in more obvious passing situations. Should he prove himself able, making strides as a run defender, Belton could take over that role full-time in 2023. © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports 246. (via BUF) Ja'Quan McMillan, CB East Carolina

Age: 21 (Born June 4th, 2000)

Height: 5'9 3/4"

Weight: 181 lbs

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 (Not Invited to Combine)

Vertical: 36.5"

Broad Jump: 120"

3-Cone: 6.76

Shuttle: 4.25

Bench Press: 14 reps

Production: 38 solo tackles (9%), 15 pass deflections (31.2%) in 2021

The Browns have Troy Hill under contract one more season as the team's slot corner, but when he was hurt, they were forced to move players like rookie Greg Newsome into that role. They might be satisfied with that plan so long as they have players like Greedy Williams and A.J. Green in reserve. However, if they want to look for a more permanent replacement, they could look to add one either in this draft class or potentially afterward as a free agent.

McMillan was an undersized boundary corner that led the Pirates in tackles, pass deflections and interceptions in 2021. Teams were not afraid to go after him and he was consistently up to the task of defending them. Declaring after his junior season, McMillan leaves East Carolina having yielded eight touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

McMillan's lack of length is almost certainly going to force him to play in the slot. Quick footed and relentlessly competitive, McMillan plays bigger than his size would suggest and he looks to initiate contact as a tackler and run defender.

It's possible the Browns would hope to put a player like McMillan on their practice squad, calling him up as necessary, preparing him for a more permanent role. Regardless of where he contributes from, McMillan's attitude and toughness make him difficult to discount.