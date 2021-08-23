3 Issues for Browns to Clean Up Before Season Starts

With two weeks to go before the season starts, the Cleveland Browns have some issues on the defensive side of the ball that may sort themselves out, but may also require some action by the front office if they are intent on competing for the Super Bowl.

Through two preseason games, the Browns have had a few issues that have stood out that need to improve as they get ready for the season. They are all on the defensive side of the ball and one of them, linebackers, became an issue due to injury.

The good news for the Browns is none of the issues are on offense. Their backup offense is pretty good across the board. They can put together a competitive offensive line, they have several viable receivers, a feature back in D'Ernest Johnson along with a versatile playmaker in Demetric Felton, plus enough tight ends and fullbacks to get the job done.

All of their starters and a few of their key role players are back and they can make some strides, including making more vertical plays, but they have every reason to believe they can be better from last year. Odell Beckham is back, Jarvis Landry is healthier and David Njoku looks like he's primed for a career year, plus Donovan Peoples-Jones has improved heading into his second season.

Defensively, the Browns are dramatically improved from a year ago, but three issues still stand out with two weeks before the start of the season. Some may sort themselves out while others may require action from the front office.

1. Nose Tackle

The Browns need this position to step up for the season, because it's a critically important part of their defense. They need a presence that can reestablish the line of scrimmage, taking on double teams against the run to protect their linebackers and make it so the rest of the defensive line is largely working in one on one matchups.

Andrew Billings was an excellent nose in 2019. In 2021, he's shaking off the rust of opting out for a year as well as getting himself in better shape and the results are uneven. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was pretty bad. The New York Giants game was better, but still left a lot to be desired. Between the Atlanta Falcons game to finish out the preseason and the start of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, he will hopefully get back to the player he has shown capable. He's only 25 years old.

The Browns keep starting him, so it's not as if they are taking away reps or trying anyone else at that spot. They seem committed to getting him squared away for the season.

Right now, Billings isn't there yet, so it's a concern. The depth behind him is so young, it's understandable that the play is uneven. Tommy Togiai and Marvin Wilson are talented, but if the Browns feel the need to emphasize the present over the future, the Browns might keep someone else over Wilson.

2. Depth Pass Rush

When the Browns have Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Malik Jackson playing, they should be able to consistently generate a pass rush up front. The issue right now is that no one else is generating pressure, especially on the edge. Malik McDowell flashed a number of times against the Giants, but there are additional considerations with him and it's only one game. Against end of the roster guys.

Even if they keep McDowell on the final 53, their depth on the edge isn't offering much of anything.

Takkarist McKinley's situation is a complicating factor. If he's able to contribute for the Browns, the dynamic instantly improves. Not only does he improve their edge rush capability, he enables Clowney to play on the interior without losing anything on the edge. Clowney has been a more disruptive pass rusher on the inside, so the Browns could have an intimidating package of Garrett, Jackson, Clowney and McKinley as their front four rushing the quarterback.

If McKinley is unable to play, the preseason has not provided any reason to be confident. Even against end of the roster players, the edge rushers aren't generating much pressure.

Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson might be the best of the group they have, but the team needs more. They might need to look into trying to trade for a player and there aren't many teams looking to give up pass rushers.

Garrett is one of the best in the business. Clowney could be terrific as long as he stays healthy. Jackson can be a dynamic interior threat. They cannot play every single snap. If this situation does not improve, the Browns will likely be doing far more blitzing when their depth is on the field.

Fortunately, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah does provide a meaningful alternative as a threat to blitz. Still, this has to be the biggest issue on the Browns roster general manager Andrew Berry is trying to resolve.

3. Linebacker Depth

Injuries have left the Browns with questions at linebacker, a group they had hoped to improve from last year. JOK might be a terrific blitzer who can fly around and offer some help in coverage, but the Giants game showed where he's limited at this point. He doesn't get off blocks and they found him on multiple runs that gashed the defense.

Jacob Phillips is out for the year, which is a blow not only to the Browns versatility at the position but also their depth. Sione Takitaki is recovering from an elbow injury. Anthony Walker isn't going to play in the preseason.

Without Walker and Takitaki plays a major role in how bad the group looked. Phillips helped stabilize the position in the ffirst game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Takitaki was impressive in that game.

The Browns probably didn't want to have Malcolm Smith play in the game against the Giants. He was also forced to play an extended amount of time due to a lack of bodies. Smith is not a run stopper. He can cover, but doesn't have the size to consistently play near the line of scrimmage as was made clear last season.

So in a game where the Browns have Smith and JOK on the field to start the game, it wasn't a major surprise to see them struggle to stop the running game.

Elijah Lee, who is first and foremost a special teams player, was the best linebacker in the game, which certainly helps his case to make the final roster and gives them reason to believe they can potentially plug him in as necessary. Still, it's probably not an ideal outcome for the Browns that Lee, who is battling for the last linebacker spot on the roster was their best in any game.

Mack Wilson was good by the standard of how Wilson has played throughout his career in terms of doing his job, but did not make much of an impact. He had one tackle. That does represent progress for Wilson, but is it enough? Difficult to say.

This could be merely an overreaction in the moment. Takitaki could ultimately play MIKE in place of Walker if he were to get hurt, though that would leave them without a SAM. This position group is worth keeping an eye on over the next week as to whether the Browns think it's a real issue or if this was simply injuries leaving them in a bad spot for a week.

