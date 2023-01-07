3 Keys for Browns to Achieve Victory Against Steelers

The Browns (7-9) have an opportunity to send the Steelers (8-8) packing their bags for the off-season. Can the evolving offense under Watson take down Watt and the physically-dominant defense of Pittsburgh? We will take a look at three keys for the team heading into the Sunday matchup.

The Cleveland Browns are traveling to Pittsburgh for the final week of the NFL regular season action. After missing the playoffs for the second straight year, the Browns have an opportunity to play spoiler to their bitter old rival's chances on Sunday at 1 PM.

The Steelers present multiple problems for opposing team ranging from their dominant pass rush, promising receivers, or bonafide leaders spread throughout the roster. There are still ways to defeat the black and yellow, though.

For Pittsburgh to meet its playoff goal, it will need multiple things to happen. Standing in their way are the Browns and victories for the Bills and Jets. Buffalo (12-3) hosts the New England Patriots (8-8), while the Jets (7-9) are visiting the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

Here are three ways to defeat the Steelers and play spoiler to their playoff chances. Here are how eight other teams secured a victory against the 8-8 team.

1. Limit T.J. Watt.

The Steelers are an average defense without their captain TJ Watt. The team lost him earlier this season and suffered their worst defeats with him sidelined. One of the main reasons Watt remains such a factor is his elite presence which elevates those around him.

Multiple injuries have kept Watt at bay, though. Watt has struggled to regain his all-out performances since returning from the IR list on a torn pectoral during week 13 vs. the Falcons. In addition to fear of broken ribs, he also had arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee, which has hindered his acceleration mightily.

In last week's action, Watt looked more of himself and gained an 85.4 PFF grade on 49 snaps vs. the Ravens. He also garnished an 87.5 run defense score, which he hasn’t achieved since his 2021 campaign.

The eye test did not fail most viewers, and Watt is gaining momentum after a shaky first few games. The Browns must throw him roadblocks in every facet. Harrison Bryant and David Njoku can chip him at the line while our tackles get ready for a massive explosion from the All-Pro off the edges.

This is the first time Watt and the Browns meet this season after he missed the week three matchup due to his injuries. The last time both met, he terrorized then-rookie tackle James Hudson III and sacked Baker Mayfield four times in a 26-14 Pittsburgh victory. He also was credited with five solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and two passes defended as he turned the game upside down on every snap.

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was announced out for this week's game, so Hudson will receive the starting nod once again. The team must do more to stop Watt so that Watson doesn't turn into chop suey like the former QB.

Watt has played in 9 games against the Browns. He has 38 solo tackles, 14 assists, 14.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

2: Don’t let Pickett get comfortable.

The Steelers quarterback has had a rollercoaster rookie season. In back-to-back weeks, Pickett has led the offense to a game-winning drive. In last week's matchup, the team defeated the Ravens 16-13.

Baltimore held a 13-9 lead at the two-minute warning as ESPN gave them a 78.1 percent chance to win the game, but Pickett had other intentions. On a third and eight, running back Najee Harris had an impressive catch for a ten-yard touchdown to put the Steelers in the driving seat with only 1:03 to play. He posted a career-high PFF grade of 92.4 on 70 offensive snaps.

Pickett has completed 64.4 percent of his passes on the season with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. While the numbers haven’t been pretty, many Steeler fans are pleased with the game tape.

The way to disrupt the Steeler's rookie signal-caller is to consistently put pressure on the pocket while remaining patient for aggressive plays. Pickett thrives under all-out pressure due to the lack of secondary depth and having a physically dominant receiver in Pickens over the top. Myles Garrett and the defensive line will have to play on fire while the corners remain patient.

Pickett is also an above-average athlete with a 6’3 stature. Last week, the Ravens utilized pass-rush disguises against him to discombobulate the offense on multiple drives. Pickett’s pocket movement has been a glaring issue this season. He doesn't consistently reach the drop of his drop, which can impact his footwork and his timing on throws.

The good news for the Browns is that their pass rush department has played well to finish the season. They will be taking on a Steelers offensive line with the 5th best pass block win rate and 16th best run block win rate per ESPN analytics.

During last week's matchup, they surrendered only six pressures on 29 passing plays per PFF. Pickett has sometimes struggled to remain composed and gets flustered when hit early on in the game.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods must implement a game plan to counteract the Matt Canada-operated offense. Canada enjoys using Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in an inside zone scheme to loosen up the defense. If the Steelers establish the interior run game, Pickett will tear this defense apart.

3: Feed the Receivers

Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson have been cooking as of late. Two average secondaries back-to-back weeks could allow the Browns receivers to continue momentum heading into the offseason.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has built good chemistry with the wide receiver group over the weeks. He will face a secondary that has given up a woeful 7 yards per catch, which places them tied for fifth worst in the league.

Watson has struggled to pull the trigger on passes during games, as was evident against the Commanders last week. Getting Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper heated up early will allow the Browns to please the fanbase by running the ball.

Cooper is 80 receiving yards away from his career high and said earlier this week that he would be “lying” if he’s not aiming for it.

He has elevated this season in Cleveland with two different signal callers, Jacoby Brissett and Watson. He’s caught 76 passes for 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns.

In their previous meeting, Cooper had many slot opportunities against Terrell Edmunds and delivered. He totaled seven receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns offense can take advantage of the Steeler's man coverage blitz defense with crossers and slants.

The Steelers start Cameron Sutton and Arthur Maulet at cornerback. Sutton has gotten progressively better throughout the season and recently posted a 73.0 grade in the win over the Ravens. He also is tied for sixth in the league for the lowest completion percentage allowed at 50.7 percent.

Maulet, on the other hand, was burned by Isaiah Likely last week on a beautiful juke move for a touchdown. That may be the Steelers defensive back the Browns look to exploit most.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s defense has stepped up in the second half of the season, as his unit allowed 17 points or fewer seven times in the past eight games. The secondary remains reliable, but with Watt and Cameron Heyward clicking, the team has enjoyed their best play of the season.

Browns tight end David Njoku put a dent in the Steelers' secondary during the week three matchup. He caught nine receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown. This season, Njoku has continued to be a nightmare matchup against opposing linebackers and safeties.

The Chief sits at 586 receiving yards, only 53 yards away from breaking his career high, beating out his sophomore season record of 639 yards.

The Steelers are currently tied for 1st in league with 18 on the season. That’s in part to a dominant year for the second-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick. He’s currently tied for first in league with six interceptions.

In the last four seasons, the Browns are 4-5-1 against the Steelers. A new era under Watson and Coach Stefanski can help tilt this rivalry back in the Browns' favor for the upcoming years.