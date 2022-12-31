3 Keys to Browns Victory vs. Commanders

The Browns will travel to Washington and face the Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. Here are three keys to the Browns beating the Commanders.

Although the Cleveland Browns (6-9) have officially been eliminated from 2022 NFL postseason contention, players throughout the week expressed their intention to give the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) their all this weekend. Especially tight end David Njoku, who said this week that they're going to "give the Commanders hell."

Washington, on the other hand, is still very much so alive in the playoff race and a win against the Browns would enable them to control their own destiny the final week of the season.

With that being said, here are three of the most important keys to a Browns win over the Commanders.

1. Make it a rough return for Carson Wentz

The Commanders will be starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the first time since he went down with a finger fracture in Week 6. It's no easy ask for Wentz to come out slinging in a huge game for Washington.

Washington's offensive line was been a weak spot on their team this season and this is a prime opportunity for Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, if he's able to play, to wreak havoc.

The Browns need to get to Wentz early and often and cause a slow start for the Commanders. If the Browns defense can string together multiple three-and-outs in the first few possessions, it will cause some jitters and nervous energy on the Washington sideline as they begin to think about their playoff chances.

Pressuring Wentz will force him to make split-second decisions downfield and force him to turn the ball over. The veteran quarterback has a history of hanging onto the football too long which has resulted in fumbling issues in his past. So, the Browns front seven should be going for the ball when they get the opportunity to take down Wentz to disrupt the Washington offense.

2. Open up Deshaun Watson and the passing game

To gain momentum heading into the off-season and the 2023 season, Deshaun Watson needs to find his grove on the field before seasons end.

Since Watson's return to game action in Week 13 in Houston, he has shown glimpses of greatness amid knocking the rust off from the extensive layoff. There's no question that he's continued to improve and show better chemistry with wide receivers like Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as well as tight end David Njoku.

If Watson is unable to continue to show signs of improvement through the end of the season, questions will stay in the air throughout the entire off-season and could be bad for the star quarterback.

With all pressure off of Watson's shoulders as the Browns' postseason hopes are officially gone, it should allow him to play more freely and do what he does the best. Playing well to finish out the season will give Watson, the Browns offense and the entire organization confidence heading into 2023.

The former 2020 NFL passing yards leader will look to just go out on Sunday and play his own game. The key for Watson is to limit his turnovers and connect with receivers downfield.

3. Slow down the Commanders front four

The strength of Washington's football team has been their front four. They now have star edge rusher, Chase Young, back from injury and they'll be looking to cause the Browns problems to take the pressure off the Commanders' secondary.

In addition to Young, the Commanders also have Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, and Daron Payne up front.

The Browns offensive line has had an up-and-down season thus far. They lost starting center Nick Harris to injury in the preseason and have plugged Ethan Pocic into that starting spot.

Pocic has been phenomenal, but also went down with an injury in Week 11 and finally returned to game action last week vs. the New Orleans Saints. Before he went down with an injury, the Browns offensive line ranked near the top in the league. However, once backup Hjalte Froholdt stepped in, the line ranked near the bottom of the NFL.



Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr missed two days of practice this week with a back injury but appears to be good to go for Sunday.

The Commanders defensive line has the ability to be able to takeover games and if the Browns let them gain momentum, Cleveland will be in trouble.

The Browns offensive line needs to play mistake free, disciplined football to come out with a win on Sunday.

If Cleveland can limit the Commanders' defensive front, they'll be in good shape to crush Washington's playoff hopes with a win.