5 Defensive Tackles for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns used free agency to bolster their nose tackle position, adding Andrew Billings to improve their run defense. This year's NFL Draft could be an opportunity to add a three-technique defensive tackle to give Sheldon Richardson a breather and improve the interior pass rush. On a rookie contract, it would help to balance out what the team is paying Richardson.

Billings will hopefully provide the same type of benefit that Danny Shelton provided when he was with the Browns. Being able to two-gap effectively and shut down the running game, then coming off the field to allow for more pass rush help.

Larry Ogunjobi has played his best football when Shelton was with the team, wearing down each of the past two years from extended use. He's more suited to rush the passer from the nose and Billings can take over a lot of those reps, freeing Ogunjobi to attack the passer and potentially play both the nose and three.

If the Browns can get a talented three-tech from a solid draft class, they'd get a cost controlled asset on a rookie contract, give their defensive line more options in how to approach the opponent and the depth to keep their players fresher, so they can player at a high level on a more regular basis.

Ogunjobi is entering the final year of his rookie deal and depending on how he does, extending him might be relatively cheap. Whether they keep him or not, they need to keep adding to the defensive line rotation to maintain pressure on opposing quarterbacks, never giving them a break.

5 Running Backs for the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to make a determination on how they will approach Kareem Hunt for this season and the future. Depending on their decision with Hunt, that could lead them to selecting a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the NFL Draft. There is another focused on free agency.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr Ranks Browns 19th Best Quarterback Situation

SI's Connor Orr rated the quarterback situations in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns were rated conservatively to say the least.

Pete Smith

Major Moves By Cleveland Browns Focused On 2020 Ignore Current Reality

COVID-19 has already made an impact on the 2020 NFL season and teams like the Cleveland Browns are at a disadvantage as a result. Major signings or trades focused on impacting this upcoming season ignore reality, would be a huge mistake.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Answering Questions About Free Agency And Some Of His Philosophies

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the free agency and general football philosophy. There is another focused on the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Yannick Ngakoue to the Cleveland Browns On Draft Day?

Yannick Ngakoue is intent on being traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL Draft could potentially be the time it happens. The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned as one possible destination. It's possible, but is it realistic?

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Analyzing the Cleveland Browns 2020 Overall Cap

The Browns have the most cap space in the NFL. GM Andrew Berry has plenty of flexibility to sign free agents and in 2021 he has big decisions for new contracts.

Shawn Stevenson

VMI1998

Cleveland Browns Tease Uniform Release

In anticipation for their uniform release that is reportedly scheduled to happen on April 15th, the Cleveland Browns put out a teaser video on Thursday.

Pete Smith

How Long will Both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Remain in Cleveland?

Andrew Berry has to pay second contracts soon to his foundational talent. Maintaining cap space could result in Landry or Beckham being released in the future.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns Potential Draft Target Grant Delpit Releases Video Running The 40

Grant Delpit, the reigning Jim Thorpe award winning safety from LSU, released a video of himself running the 40 that was tweeted out by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith