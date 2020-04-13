The Cleveland Browns used free agency to bolster their nose tackle position, adding Andrew Billings to improve their run defense. This year's NFL Draft could be an opportunity to add a three-technique defensive tackle to give Sheldon Richardson a breather and improve the interior pass rush. On a rookie contract, it would help to balance out what the team is paying Richardson.

Billings will hopefully provide the same type of benefit that Danny Shelton provided when he was with the Browns. Being able to two-gap effectively and shut down the running game, then coming off the field to allow for more pass rush help.

Larry Ogunjobi has played his best football when Shelton was with the team, wearing down each of the past two years from extended use. He's more suited to rush the passer from the nose and Billings can take over a lot of those reps, freeing Ogunjobi to attack the passer and potentially play both the nose and three.

If the Browns can get a talented three-tech from a solid draft class, they'd get a cost controlled asset on a rookie contract, give their defensive line more options in how to approach the opponent and the depth to keep their players fresher, so they can player at a high level on a more regular basis.

Ogunjobi is entering the final year of his rookie deal and depending on how he does, extending him might be relatively cheap. Whether they keep him or not, they need to keep adding to the defensive line rotation to maintain pressure on opposing quarterbacks, never giving them a break.