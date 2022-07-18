Browns 5 Strongest Position Groups Entering Training Camp
While there are legitimate questions as to whether or not the Cleveland Browns will contend this season, it's difficult to argue that the roster has a significant amount talent. As the Browns get ready to hit the practice field for training camp, some of their position groups stand out from the rest in terms of their talent and depth, but are in the conversation for best in the NFL.
5. Tackle
The Browns endured the worst case scenario in 2021 at tackle. Both Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard suffered season-ending injuries and Jedrick Wills dealt with an ankle injury that reduced him to a shell of himself forcing a guard in Blake Hance to play tackle and a developmental rookie who was supposed to be inactive all year to see the field in James Hudson III.
Entering 2022, the Browns are healthier even if Conklin is still working back from his knee injury. Wills is healthy and could be poised for a big season. Hubbard's versatility has proven valuable for the Browns as he has played both guard and tackle.
The key is Hudson. He came out of college as a converted defensive tackle with limited experience at tackle and struggled immediately. He was terrible in the preseason against players that didn't make NFL rosters.
Hudson went from unplayable the final week of the preseason to dominating the backups on the Cincinnati Bengals defense to close out the season. Some will scoff because they didn't have their starters in the game but considering the journey he had as a rookie, the improvement is notable, a testament both to Hudson and Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
As long as Conklin is still rehabbing, the Browns are likely to give those practice reps to Hudson, which could see him work against Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. If Hudson struggles, he will be the Browns fourth tackle this season. Succeed and he's the third option gong into the season and starts to become a real a conversation as the long term option at right tackle if Conklin leaves in free agency after this year.
4. Defensive End
Just talking starters, defensive end would be at the top of the list right behind guard. Myles Garrett is one of the top edge rushers in football and Jadeveon Clowney is firmly in the top 25 playing in a scheme that compliments his skill set.
The depth is where the Browns take a hit. If Jadeveon Clowney were to miss a month with an injury, the Browns would be notably worse on defense.
To the organization's credit, they have tried to upgrade the depth at this spot, which was a non-factor outside of Takkarist McKinley in 2021. If not for the Achilles' injury that McKinley suffered, he's almost certainly back with the team this year.
As it is, the Browns traded for Chase Winovich, who could be effective in that same role. An athletic pass rusher off the edge that can come in create stress on quarterbacks including those that can create with their legs. The Browns hope they are putting him in position to succeed to experience the type of success he did in 2020 in which he had 5.5 sacks and generated 37 pressures.
There is plenty of reason to be excited about what rookie Alex Wright can be and the Browns will likely give him all the reps in training camp he can handle as the team will prudent with Garrett and Clowney's workload in camp. That could enable Wright to develop faster. At the very least, his size and strength should enable him to contribute as a run defender this season.
It's a similar situation with Isaiah Thomas, the seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma. Assuming he beats out the competition for that final spot, he might be able to take some reps early as someone the coaching staff can trust to do his job. However, he's limited as an athlete changing directions and his ability to bend, which likely limits his upside.
3. Running Back
Even though there is speculation that the Browns could end up moving a player like Kareem Hunt or D'Ernest Johnson in trade (something I thought would happen with Johnson), it seems like the Browns plan to keep them all along with Nick Chubb this season. Jerome Ford, the rookie is also likely to make the team.
So the Browns would actively carry four backs into games and activate Johnny Stanton from the practice squad, should he get there, in matchups they deem fit.
Chubb is arguably the best in the league at his position. Hunt is a talented receiving threat that can operate as an effective changeup in style from Chubb. D'Ernest Johnson has proven he can step in for Chubb when needed and be highly productive. Meanwhile, Ford has similar size as Hunt, is effective near the goal line and is impresses as a pass catching threat.
So not only are the Browns loaded with talent at running back, carrying four should give them the confidence to utilize Chubb and Hunt together on the field more often, creating a different way to put stress on defenses. If that happens, Hunt may have his best season as a member of the Browns.
2. Corner
The Browns corners may not have as many accolades as other position groups on this team such as All-Pro honors, but this group's talent from top to bottom makes them stand out from the rest of the team.
Denzel Ward is coming off his best year and Greg Newsome had an impressive rookie season. They will have a chance to enter themselves in the conversation as one of the top duos in the league. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Greedy Williams rounds out the trio and looks to play the boundary opposite of Ward.
Those three make a formidable trio, but all of them missed time during the 2021 season due to injury. A.J. Green stepped in and played admirably in relief last year as a second year player. He will attempt to make the case that he can replace Williams if he signs with another team next season.
M.J. Emerson was added in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, who could enter training camp fifth on the depth chart as the team looks to replace the 534 snaps Troy Hill played last year. Emerson is just the latest example of how much the Browns value length at the corner position as both he Green are 6'1 1/2".
The competition for the final corner spot on the roster will be worth watching both in training camp as well as the preseason. Not only do the Browns need guys who can contribute on defense, but they will be looking special teams help as well. Plenty of other NFL teams will be keeping an eye on this as well as they look to make waiver claims to improve their roster.
1. Guard
The Browns have two All-Pros starting for them between Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, so it's hardly surprising why this position is ranked so high. No team in the NFL is better at this position. Whether it's their wide zone scheme or pulling them on gap concepts, Bitonio and Teller are the driving force behind one of the most effective ground games in the league.
So long as he's healthy, Chris Hubbard will be a backup at both guard and tackle. The question the Browns will seek to answer in training camp is who their primary backup will be. That will not be an easy decision because the Browns have multiple talented options.
Michael Dunn may enter training camp as a slight favorite because he's played the most, but he's also 27. If he's the best option, they will keep him. David Moore is a big, bulldozer of a guard entering his second season out of Grambling. Hjalte Froholdt and rookie Dawson Deaton can play both center and guard. Blake Hance's tortured existence at tackle last season wasn't a fair representation at what he can do on the interior. Drew Forbes is back after suffering a season-ending injury last year as well.
Read More
Another position where the Browns aren't likely to overwork the starters, the organization should have plenty of opportunity to evaluate this group. They may have an opportunity to trade someone for a draft pick or another player, perhaps depth at tight end or safety.