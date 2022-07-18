Browns 5 Strongest Position Groups Entering Training Camp

5. Tackle

The Browns endured the worst case scenario in 2021 at tackle. Both Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard suffered season-ending injuries and Jedrick Wills dealt with an ankle injury that reduced him to a shell of himself forcing a guard in Blake Hance to play tackle and a developmental rookie who was supposed to be inactive all year to see the field in James Hudson III.

Entering 2022, the Browns are healthier even if Conklin is still working back from his knee injury. Wills is healthy and could be poised for a big season. Hubbard's versatility has proven valuable for the Browns as he has played both guard and tackle.

The key is Hudson. He came out of college as a converted defensive tackle with limited experience at tackle and struggled immediately. He was terrible in the preseason against players that didn't make NFL rosters.

Hudson went from unplayable the final week of the preseason to dominating the backups on the Cincinnati Bengals defense to close out the season. Some will scoff because they didn't have their starters in the game but considering the journey he had as a rookie, the improvement is notable, a testament both to Hudson and Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

As long as Conklin is still rehabbing, the Browns are likely to give those practice reps to Hudson, which could see him work against Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. If Hudson struggles, he will be the Browns fourth tackle this season. Succeed and he's the third option gong into the season and starts to become a real a conversation as the long term option at right tackle if Conklin leaves in free agency after this year.